SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Board of Realtors is looking to help make policy changes that will help keep local families from being taxed out of their homes. Home values in San Antonio skyrocketed in the last year with the average home sales price increasing 20% from April 2021 compared to April 2022. The increase in home values has also led to a dramatic rise in property taxes.

