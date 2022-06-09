ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konosuke Takeshita needs a friend in AEW after Battle Royal loss

By Matty Breisch
 3 days ago
Konosuke Takeshita is the new kid on the block at AEW. After initially appearing in the company in 2021, primarily working with fellow DDT alum Kenny Omega, Takeshita is now in the states for a long excursion and should be a mainstay of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Elevation programming for the...

Roman Reigns’ in-ring WWE return suffers another setback

Roman Reigns hasn’t publically been in a WWE ring since mid-may, when the “Head of the Table” took on Drew McIntyre for a live event in Iowa. Since that match, Reigns has missed Hell in a Cell, missed every episode of Raw and Smackdown, and now, will reportedly miss WWE’s next marquee event, Money in the Bank.
Freddie Prinze Jr drops major Kevin Owens truth bomb

Freddie Prinze Jr has a very rich history as a writer for WWE and as a pro wrestling fan. The actor recently talked about Kevin Owens and the current role he has within the promotion and what they should do with the Canadian superstar. Kevin Owens has had a huge...
5 Bullet Club members who could make their AEW Debut at Forbidden Door

The Forbidden Door is opening once again. After years of one-offs and short stints of visiting wrestlers, AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will have their joint, very appropriately-named June Pay-Per-View in Chicago. Despite a string of injuries on AEW’s side of the card, this event should have plenty of...
Paige speaks out on WWE not re-signing her to new contract

Many WWE fans were shocked when Paige announced that she wasn’t going to be signed to a new contract. The former Divas champion has long been one of the most beloved members of the locker room and the community. Naturally, fans wanted an explanation as to why the company refused to hand her a new contract.
AEW: What’s next for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland?

When Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland formed an impromptu tag team on Rampage, it made more than a few AEW fans scratch their heads. Since being signed away from WWE after their “budget cut”-influenced releases, Lee and Strickland have floated around the mid-card in AEW during the second quarter of 2022, securing wins matches against Max Caster, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Tony Nese but no real chances to compete for championship gold. They did, however, draw the attention of Team Taz, who began feuding with the duo both in individual contests – including a match between Ricky Starks and Strickland for the FTW Championship – and in informal tag team matches that also began to feature Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the AEW Tag Team Champion-holding duo, The Jurassic Express.
Is a WWE Hall of Famer about to follow FTR back to AEW?

If there’s one thing the AEW tag team partnership of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, known professionally as FTR, love more than anything else, it’s wrestling history. Their gimmick back in NXT/WWE, at least before Vince McMahon tried to rebrand them as literal clowns, was “no flips, just hits,” and their throwback style of wrestling was well-worthy of their then moniker, The Revival.
Karrion Kross is quietly killing it on the indies post-WWE

Karrion Kross was supposed to be a star in WWE. He was expertly built up to be an unbeatable monster by Triple H, and then, after just nine matches on Raw – plus a few more that were either dark, on live events, or on Main Event – his time in WWE was over; he was released from his contract on November 4th, 2021, and, after having to ditch his partner Scarlett and assume the role of a glorified gladiator, Killer Kross was back.
VIDEO: Joanna Jedrzejczyk retires after Zhang Weili’s brutal spinning backfist KO in UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had a painful and brutal end to her fighting career after Zhang Weili knocked her out in their UFC 275 showdown on Saturday. Weili pulled off one of the best wins of the night after she sent Jedrzejczyk to the floor face-first with a spinning backfist. After a strong first round where Weili controlled proceedings with her wrestling, things got more heated in the second with a flurry of exchanges between the two.
