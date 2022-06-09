ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows LA protester tackled to ground in front of Summit of Americas

By David Propper
 3 days ago

A woman was slammed to the ground by a law enforcement officer while protesting President Biden in front of the 9th Summit of Americas, a news camera caught on tape Wednesday.

A Fox 11 news video shows the protester shouting into a megaphone in the middle of the street as a motorcade drove by before she was tackled in front of the Los Angeles Convention Center where the summit was taking place.

The unidentified woman was shouting about women’s rights, according to CBS Los Angeles.

A Secret Service agent grabbed her before LAPD assisted in the arrests, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“Shortly after 5:00 p.m., an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct. in Los Angeles,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees.”

A Secret Service agent tackled a protester outside the Summit of Americas in Los Angeles.
It’s not known what, if any, charges she’ll face. The Secret Service said an investigation is ongoing.

Protests are expected during the summit that brought Biden to California Wednesday. When the woman was tackled, other protesters were demonstrating against Biden not inviting leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela , according to local reports

Press secretary Karine Jean Pierre has defended that decision, stating “We do not believe dictators should be invited.”

With Post wires.

Protests are expected to continue during the Summit of Americas.
