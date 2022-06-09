ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ doc opens Tribeca Film Festival 2022

By Chuck Arnold
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Pq5s_0g57qlzQ00

When Jennifer Lopez had to share the Super Bowl halftime stage co-headlining with Shakira in 2020, some — myself included — wondered why Jenny needed anybody else on her block.

Although the two Latina divas played nice and hugged it out at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, it turns out Lopez wasn’t feelin’ so good about having to squeeze in one typical headliner’s show in half the time.

The 52-year old Bronx icon vents her frustration about it during “Halftime,” the J.Lo documentary that opened the Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday night at the United Palace Theater before it premieres on Netflix June 14.

“This was the worst idea in the world,” says a pissed-off Lopez, who is seen fighting with the NFL for more time to do her set justice.

While Lopez doesn’t come right out and say why she had to split her stage time with Shakira, her longtime manager, Benny Medina, doesn’t mince words about the disrespect.

“It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7QZr_0g57qlzQ00
Jennifer Lopez attends “Halftime” Premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night on June 8, 2022 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD2Nk_0g57qlzQ00
Jennifer Lopez is seen with her dancers.
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

And while Lopez is seen on Zoom with Shakira trying to make the best of a not-so-super situation — “We can bring everybody together in this moment,” she says — the friction didn’t exactly make for the friendliest of rehearsals between the two.

They’re cordial and professional at best, but let’s just say Shakira shouldn’t be expecting an invitation to Bennifer 2.0’s wedding.

But who can blame La Lopez? This was her moment, and she deserved to own it herself.

“This is something I have been working for and hoping for for years,” she says.

“Halftime” also reveals that Lopez fought with the NFL over using children in cages to send a political message about former President Donald Trump putting migrant children into detention camps.

“The NFL had a real concern about making a statement about immigration,” says Medina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oPKx_0g57qlzQ00
The documentary glosses over other areas of Jennifer Lopez’s career and personal life.
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQej0_0g57qlzQ00
Jennifer Lopez
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

But after the NFL asked Lopez to remove the cages the day before the Super Bowl, she didn’t back down. “We’re not changing the show,” she told them.

About half of “Halftime” is about the Super Bowl, taking you behind the scenes of rehearsals.

The Super Bowl is also positioned as the big, ultimate win for Lopez after she lost out on an Oscar nomination for “Hustlers.” And the star is open about her disappointment for her and her team after getting the hype—and her hopes—up in the awards-season campaign trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ii8uA_0g57qlzQ00
Ben Affleck speaks on the disrespect Lopez has had to deal with in the business world as a Latina.
©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Colle

But the documentary glosses over other areas of Lopez’s career and personal life. There’s hardly anything about Lopez’s relationships with her famous flames here — although fiancé Ben Affleck briefly appears to weigh in on his lady having to deal with disrespect in the business as a Latina.

And Lopez herself knows about that all too well.  At the beginning of the documentary, she says, “My whole life I have battled and battled to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuCw9_0g57qlzQ00
Jennifer Lopez performing during the Super Bowl’s Halftime in 2020.
Anthony J Causi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyou3_0g57qlzQ00
Jennifer Lopez was later joined by Shakira for the halftime show.
Anthony J Causi

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Jennifer Lopez Documentary Trailer Teases Tensions Surrounding 2020 Super Bowl Performance

Just weeks before the entire world shut down in 2020, superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami, in what was generally praised as a successful performance. However, the new documentary Halftime, appears to portray a darker side of the event with Lopez airing her grievances with many things surrounding the performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Benny Medina
OK! Magazine

Baring It All! Fans Go Wild Over Britney Spears' Risqué Photoshop Fail

Britney Spears confused fans with her latest nude snap. The pop sensation, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share one of her infamous naked photos while showing off her stunning figure. However, fans noticed something was off about the picture. "GOOD my ass MURICA 💋 🍑 !!!" Spears captioned the x-rated snap of herself opening a slightly curved door while staring into the camera. BRITNEY SPEARS PERFORMS HEARTBREAKING DANCE TO 'HALO' AFTER LOSING MIRACLE BABY"The door is bent?" one confused fan wrote about the seemingly altered snap while another jokingly added, "I love your curvy door 😂."...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Off Her Dance Skills in a Racy New Fashion Video

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon took a page straight out of her mom’s 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour in a new fashion campaign for Mugler. There are so many similarities between the mother and daughter, right down to their dancing talents. Leon wears a revealing nude bodysuit with cutouts on the front and sides, showing off her athletic figure. Her hair is sleek and straight as she dances on top of a car in a very sexy way. The 25-year-old model sounded thrilled about the work opportunity when she thanked the fashion house,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Wedding#Palace Theater#Film Star#Latina#Netflix Courtesy
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Takes Out Model Monica Corgan For "Top Gun: Maverick" Showing

The woman Kanye West was recently spotted with at a screening for Top Gun: Maverick has been identified by TMZ as swimwear and OnlyFans model Monica Corgan. Interestingly, West rapped about Corgan on the original version of his André 3000 collaboration, "Life of the Party." "So don't text me...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum Puts Slick Edge On Cutout Pants With Studded Ankle Boots at ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Leni Klum served a monochrome moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Monday night. The 18-year-old model joined her mother Heidi Klum on the red carpet. The film officially hits theaters on June 10 and includes a star-studded cast such as, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum. Leni paired a black basic sleeveless top with high-waist pants. The sleek bottoms gave the illusion of a corset due to its contouring fit and lace detailing along the bodice. The garment also had small front leg cutouts, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Cut-Out Gown With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Britney Spears Wedding

Click here to read the full article. The stars aligned for Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s wedding, which took place at their Thousand Oaks estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton all showed up to watch the pop icon say, “I do.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Hilton brought the glam to the occasion. The multi-hyphenate socialite came dressed for the happily-ever-after theme in a sparkling black dress that gave major “Stars Are Blind” vibes. The glittery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy