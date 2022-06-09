ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sardinia, OH

Severe weather damage: Tornado touched down near Sardinia

By Taylor Weiter, Jake Ryle
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
Crews spent Wednesday night cutting tree limbs and repairing power lines after severe weather traveled through the Tri-State.

There were 11 severe thunderstorm warnings in the area, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and large hail. One of the communities hardest hit was Sardinia, where a suspected tornado touched down.

"Opened the windows, we heard a whistle," Brianna Bellamy said. "It sounded like a train was coming — a loud roar. It was really scary. We hid in our bathroom, ripped the mattress off the bed, had our dogs in there trying to stay safe."

Jake Ryle/WCPO

Fire officials report no injuries, but there is a lot of property damage. Strong winds uprooted a tree on Sardinia-Mowrystown Road, crashing into a car and nearby home.

Jake Ryle/WCPO

Another tree landed on a home, but didn't get inside. The woman who lives there, Nichole Brock, said she and her child were able to get away from the windows and into a safe room with seconds to spare.

"We noticed more when the dogs started acting funny — went under the bed, tried to hide," Brock said. "That's when we moved the kids to this end of the house. Next thing we know, we heard a big crash and we have a tree in our yard."

The National Weather Service confirmed on Thursday that an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. An EF0 tornado is characterized as weak by the NWS, typically causing light damage to trees and property.

Northern Kentucky also dealt with multiple severe thunderstorms. In Erlanger, WCPO photographer Kobe Gaines captured an image of a tree that fell on a home.

Kobe Gaines/WCPO

No injuries have been reported in Northern Kentucky, though the area had thousands of power outages as of 11 p.m.

After the storm, a double rainbow appeared in the Tri-State.

Provided by Sharon Wilson
Double rainbow in Ft. Wright, Ky.

Suspected tornado touches down along Brown and Highland county line
Outages: Thousands without power in Tri-State after severe weather

