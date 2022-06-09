ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas school shooting victims, who texted 'I love you' to each other at bedtime, to be buried side-by-side

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xwUG_0g57qXa800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytt5S_0g57qXa800
Photos of Annabell Rodriguez and Xavier Lopez, placed at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School.

Getty Images

  • Two Uvalde victims who shared a special relationship will be buried side-by-side, per ABC News .
  • Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez would text each other "I love you" every night.
  • The 10-year-olds were killed in the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24.

Two young victims of the Texas school shooting — classmates who texted each other "I love you" every night — will be buried side-by-side, ABC News reported.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez, both 10, were among the 19 children killed in the May 24 massacre in Uvalde, Texas .

Since becoming fourth-grade classmates last August, the children became fast friends and soon began passing notes in class, per ABC News. Months later, the children started texting each other "I love you" before bedtime, the outlet reported.

"She had a big old crush on him," Rodriguez's mother, Monica Gallegos, told ABC News.

Gallegos added that she and Lopez's mother, Felicha Martinez, found the children's relationship amusing, per the outlet. "Me and Felicha would laugh, like, 'How do y'all know about love?'" she said.

Per ABC News, the two children are to be buried next to each other at Uvalde's Hillcrest Cemetery this week — a decision that their mothers made.

According to Gallegos, everyone at school knew about their special friendship, including their teacher, Arnulfo Reyes. Reyes was also shot during the massacre .

"He would make things for her, he would write notes for her," Reyes told ABC News from his hospital bed. "It brings a smile to your face just to think they really loved each other."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

'I'm not ready': 2 Uvalde victims who texted 'I love you' to be buried next to one another

In August, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez came home from her first day of fourth grade at Robb Elementary School and told her mom about a boy. She said the boy, Xavier James Lopez, smelled and dressed "really nice," her mother recalled -- and within weeks, the two began passing notes in class. Months later, when the weather warmed, their families got together for weekend barbecues, where Annabell and Xavier would play tag.
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Friendship#I Love You#Hillcrest Cemetery#Violent Crime#Abc News
The Independent

Texas school shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes begged the victims for forgiveness.“He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Texas police admit ruling gunman inactive was ‘the wrong decision’
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde elementary school teacher says she's traumatized after cops wrongly claimed that she'd propped the door open allowing the gunman, 18, inside where he slaughtered 21

An Uvalde elementary school teacher says she was traumatized and 'heartbroken' after police wrongly implied she enabled mass shooter Salvador Rolando Ramos to enter the school by leaving a door propped open. Police initially claimed Ramos had been able to enter Robb Elementary School, where he massacred 19 children and...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’s family appeals for cash donations via GoFundMe: ‘We’ve been hit by all sides’

The family of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos has sought help to pay the medical bills of his grandmother, who was the gunman’s first victim on 24 May.Ramos’s aunt Natalie Salazar sought help for her mother Celia “Sally” Gonzales, who was “shot in the face and left to die alone in her home by her very own grandson”.Ms Salazar has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise $30,000 (£23,770) to pay for the expenses of her mother who has already undergone four major surgeries and is expected to go through several more.Last week, Ramos shot his grandmother after...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

New video shows Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos holding bag of dead cats

Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows demented Robb Elementary School shooter Salvador Ramos grinning as he holds up a bag of blood-soaked dead cats. The deranged 18-year-old gunman is seen smiling in the undated footage while sitting in the passenger seat of a pal’s car — holding up a clear plastic bag with at least two bloodied cats visible inside.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Father of Uvalde Shooter Salvador Ramos Apologizes for School Slaughter

HONDO, Texas—The father of the 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week wants the world to know he is sorry. In an interview with The Daily Beast outside a home in Hondo, Texas, Salvador Ramos said, “I just want the people to know I’m sorry man, [for] what my son did.”
HONDO, TX
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Texas school gunman is seen leaving her home after breaking down in tears at church: Churchgoer told her 'you did not put the gun in his hand'

The mother of Texas elementary school gunman Salvador Ramos was seen leaving her Texas home on Thursday - two days after her son massacred 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde elementary school. Adriana Reyes, who said she was 'surprised' at her son's horrific killing spree at Robb Elementary...
UVALDE, TX
Insider

Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy