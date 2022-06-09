Sky Carp pitchers combine to blank the Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Beloit Sky Carp stayed red-hot Wednesday night behind some tremendous pitching. They defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 2-0 at ABC Supply Stadium.

Three Beloit pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Patrick Monteverde started. He went six innings allowing only one hit and striking out six batters. Tyler Mitzel was next on the hill. He worked two innings. He didn’t allow a hit, and he struck out three. Robinson Martinez finished up in the ninth. He didn’t allow a hit, and he struck out two batters.

Shortstop Nasim Nunez had two of the Sky Carp’s four hits. He drove in one of their two runs. Kyler Castillo drove in the other run. The Sky Carp have won 12 of their last 14 games. They’ll host the Timber Rattlers again Thursday evening.

