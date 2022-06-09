ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Biden, Harris formally open Summit of the Americas in LA

By CNS Author
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and local leaders formally opened the Ninth Summit of the Americas Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, calling the gathering an opportunity to build economies across the Western Hemisphere and create a "prosperous and inclusive future." Dignitaries from across the...

