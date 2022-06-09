ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Grave concerns about proposed R.V. Park

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust recently have I become aware of the worrisome extent of a proposed R.V. park to be built just north of Wimberley. Although some growth in our lovely area is to be expected, we all have hoped it would be graceful and maintain the natural beauty of the region, without damaging...

tribeza.com

Austin Growth Leads Some Residents to Head for the Hill Country

Amidst the boom of the Austin real estate market, some are choosing to move to smaller towns with affordability and charm. Austin’s exponential growth — for better or worse — is apparent everywhere you look. But the Hill Country also abounds with smaller towns and areas, each with their own identity and charm. While some move to these towns, like Kyle and Buda, and commute to Austin, enjoying the benefits of both, others are seeking a little land and slower pace as well as the flexibility to work from home that has become so much more common.
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Two Killed by Boat Propeller in Canyon Lake after Accelerator Is Pressed

Two people were killed by a propeller after they got into Canyon Lake and were run over by their boat around 4:30 p.m. today. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said 54-year-old Hector Brun and 21-year-old Kacie Banks, both from San Antonio, sustained fatal injuries from the boat’s propeller. Other occupants were still in the boat when the incident occurred.
tpr.org

Heat wave ramps up pest control calls in Texas

Local pest control companies report complaints about all sorts of critters showing up inside and outside homes have picked up with the recent heat wave. TPR's Brian Kirkpatrick has had his own run-ins with some interesting creatures, and he explains that there are a several reasons why they're walking, crawling, and slithering towards your home.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
wimberleyview.com

Proposed RV Park would use 4.5 million gallons of water per year

I read, with great interest, your article about the Groundwater District declaring drought conditions in the May 12 issue of The View. In light of this, there is a New Operating Permit Application being considered by the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District at this time requesting approval to pump 14 acre feet, or 4,561,914 from the Lower Trinity aquifer/year.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Austin Monitor

West Austin neighborhood bands together to save lakefront estate

An application to demolish an idiosyncratic estate at 2002 Scenic Drive has been put on hold, as the Historic Landmark Commission elected to initiate historic zoning last Wednesday. The residence first appeared on the commission’s agenda last month, inspiring an outpouring of neighborhood opposition and a community-led effort to research...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Three RVs destroyed after fire in eastern Travis County

WEBBERVILLE, Texas - Firefighters put out a blaze in an RV park on Webberwood Way off of FM 969 in eastern Travis County. Travis County ESD 12 said it started with an RV, used for storage, caught on fire. Then it spread to two other RVs, destroying all three. "As...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Texas Water Safari cuts through Gonzales

The world’s toughest canoe race is making a stop through Gonzales this Sunday. The 59th Texas Water Safari kicks off in San Marcos Saturday, June 11, as paddlers around the world get together to travel through the 260-mile race. Paddlers will travel through the San Marcos River into the...
GONZALES, TX
KXAN

Gardening tips to save your plants this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It is hot this summer. Like shoes melting to the sidewalk, jump in Barton Springs, run from the sun like it is hunting you hot out. If you’re feeling the heat, so are your plants. Protecting them this summer is going to take some work.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Planning A Float Trip? Here’s Where To Go!

People might wonder why we find floating down a river for hours so fun but it's one of the biggest past times for us Texans in the summer. Just thinking about sitting in a tube, music playing, cold drinks in the cooler and just floating down the river makes my heart happy. I want to go right now. We used to float every summer. Now that I am old and always seem to have other things going on, it seems like it only happens every couple of years now.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Black Women Reclaim Space in Austin’s Outdoors

June is Great Outdoors Month, and native Austinite Tanya Walker will certainly be celebrating. Maybe you'll find her exploring the subterranean silence of Central Texas' intricate cave systems. Or perhaps she'll be whizzing along a live-oak-studded trail on a galloping horse. But more often than not, you'll find Walker on the water, in a kayak. "I want everybody to feel what I feel when I'm out there on Town Lake," she says. "You cannot see the true beauty of Austin driving – you have to be on the water to see it and appreciate it." And yet, even while finding peace out on the water, something was missing. "It was rare that I would see somebody else of color out there with me," she said.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

