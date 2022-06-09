ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

Blue’s Brothers and Doug Jones at Hot Rod’s Diner Cruise-In benefit on Saturday

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Rowe, performing as half of the ‘Blues Brothers’ duo and also solo as Jerry Lee Lewis, will be sharing his musical talent at Saturday’s Cruise In at Hot Rod’s Diner in...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Late Atlanta pastor remembered by friends and family during funeral service

The late Pastor Marita Harrell was remembered by her friends and family during a celebration of her life. Harrell was found in her van by her eldest daughter and husband after being stabbed and burnt to death by someone her family said she was trying to help, investigators say. During the service, family, friends, and members of the clergy took to the stand to pay homage to her life.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Health inspector denies permit for Crawfish & Catfish festival

CUMMING, Ga. — The North Georgia Crawfish & Catfish festival, which was scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, was forced to shut down after health inspectors denied the event vendor a food permit. The festival’s event coordinator, Michael LaHaye, had gotten two Cajun-style chefs, Jonathan...
CUMMING, GA
Monroe Local News

Friends of Zion Hill Cemetery invites community to join in Juneteenth celebration work day

Juneteenth (“June Nineteenth”) designates the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865. The troops took control of the state and ensured that all enslaved people were freed. The event came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. On June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Social Circle, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ Harold Lapp, 76, of Monroe

Charles “Chuck” Harold Lapp, age 76, of Monroe, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at Sola Fide Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville, Georgia at a later date where Chuck was a member. He was preceded in death by his parents Truman and Hazel...
MONROE, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Johns Creek: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Johns Creek, Georgia

Johns Creek, a suburb of Atlanta in northeast Georgia, is located in Fulton County. It was once Cherokee territory. Many of the biggest corporations in America have made it home, making it a place where people can thrive and grow. John Rogers was a well-known plantation owner. The name Johns Creek was given to him by his son Johnson K. Rogers. A local tributary was named ‘Johns Creek’, which eventually became the name for the area.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
outreachmagazine.com

Andy Stanley: Not in It to Win It

“Let’s love, live, and lead in such a way that we, the ekklesia of Jesus, regain the moral high ground and can serve as the conscience of our nation.”. WHO: Andy Stanley, author, speaker and founder of North Point Ministries in Atlanta. HE SAYS: “Let’s love, live, and lead...
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Get to Know King of Pops Gainesville

In this article we learn what makes King of Pops (KoP) unique, more about our KoP Gainesville owners, where to find local King if Pops carts and how to book King of Pops Gainesville for your event. Why try KoP?. It’s an all-natural, handmade, high quality product. You’re not going...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Joe M. Thomas, 84, of Loganville

Joe M. Thomas, age 84 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 13, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Blake Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends before the service from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diner#Cruise#Blue S Brothers#The Blues Brothers
11Alive

Johnny Hunt loses Pastor Emeritus status at FBCW

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A popular church pastor has been suspended from his role following abuse allegations. On Friday, in a letter to the First Baptist Church of Woodstock congregation, Pastor Jeremy Morton formally suspended Johnny Hunt’s role within the church and outlined proactive steps FBCW is taking to fight against abuse.
WOODSTOCK, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Secret Chick-Fil-A restaurant offers one-of-a-kind experience

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — If you’re from Georgia, there’s no doubt you’ve tried a Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, contemplated a frozen lemonade and heard “my pleasure” numerous times. Customers can expect the same service and food taste no matter if they’re enjoying a chicken biscuit in Brunswick or some waffle fries in Woodstock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Social Circle, GA

Social Circle, a southern city in Georgia's Walton County, is an emerging weekend getaway destination for visitors coming from Atlanta. Social Circle's laid-back vibes and natural attractions draw people from all corners of Georgia for some rest and recreation. In addition, Social Circle has a fascinating history which adds more...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy