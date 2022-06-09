Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cumberland and south central Fluvanna Counties through 530 AM EDT At 503 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over New Canton, or near Fork Union, moving east northeast at 30 mph. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. While a tornado is not immediately likely, remain alert for any warnings. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fork Union, Columbia, Duncan, Dixie, Cohasset, Shores, Carysbrook, Bremo Bluff and Hardware. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO