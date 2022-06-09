Chukars score 21 runs in five innings to take down Vibes and grab first place in the north division

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Mustangs are heading to the Mountain West Football League Championship after dispatching of the Logan Stampede 38-8 Saturday afternoon in the semifinals. The Mustangs got rolling on their first drive when AJ Martin sent a rocket to Zach Staley for a touchdown and an...
If you head east to Idaho Falls, prepare yourself, because you're about to witness the single greatest team name in the history of sports. We're so serious. It was announced this week that Idaho Falls' new Junior A hockey team is ready to go, with a new name and an amazing logo to boot. This story comes out of Idaho, so that may be a clue as to what the team's new moniker is. Yes, it's going to be punny.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association is holding its state finals this week at the Bannock County Fairgrounds. With just less than a day until the short go, let’s check in with District V and VI athletes to see how they’re doing. Cooper...
Whenever 3-year-old Brent sees a football game on TV, he immediately perks up and the excitement is palpable. Yes, Papa plays football. No, Cody Stegelmeier isn’t playing on the Los Angeles Rams or even the Texas Longhorns, but he is living his best life on the football field. When...
POCATELLO — A teenage cowboy was injured during the Idaho State Finals Rodeo at the Pocatello fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bull when the animal bucked him off and then stomped and head-butted him.
The boy was conscious and breathing when treated by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics at the scene.
He was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
His name and an update on his condition have not been released.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced its 2022 Summer Drive-In Movie Series at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.
Wyofile by Angus M. Thuermer Jr. Two of famous mamma grizzly bear 399’s male cubs are on a walkabout out of Jackson Hole and into the Green River valley in Sublette County. The 2-year-old grizzlies dispersed from their home range via separate routes, Dan Thompson, Wyoming Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor, said Tuesday. They ended up, serendipitously, near the same residential area where agency personnel are busy warning denizens to secure food, trash and feed that might draw in the habituated animals, which are accustomed to such attractants.
High pressure and warm jet make for a sunny day and temps close to 80 and above for most of the valley. @80 for Idaho Falls and 82 for Pocatello. Salmon will hit 81 and Driggs and Jackson in the low-to-mid 70's. Winds are moving from the southwest 10-15, possibly 20+ mph.
A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
POCATELLO — Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting occurred near Idaho State University early Friday morning.
Around 12:20 a.m. several shots were fired from a moving car at a home in the 900 block of South Fourth Avenue, Pocatello police said.
The gunfire struck the home, which was occupied at the time, but no one was injured, police said.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there is currently no threat to the public.
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect vehicle.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
LOGAN — Family have released the identity of the 21-year-old Lewiston man who died last weekend north of Preston, Idaho. Joaquin Patino-Cervantes was pronounced dead after drowning in Foster Reservoir, along Highway 34. According to law enforcement, Patino was on a small raft approximately 30 yards off of the...
On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho.
Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.
It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident.
The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
It’s a busy week with events for everyone to enjoy at the Bannock County Event Center. Join us for another edition of Movies at the Port, a classic 3-ring circus, a 5K run, and more team roping and barrel racing!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in...
POCATELLO — For the second time in about a week, numerous train cars derailed in Pocatello.
Union Pacific officials say a westbound train derailed around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the railroad’s rail yard in Pocatello near 2929 South 2nd Avenue.
Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said about 20 cars, some of them carrying corn, derailed.
The derailment Friday follows a previous incident on June 2 in which 15 train cars, some of which were carrying cement, derailed at the yard.
Nobody was injured during the June 2 incident either.
No one was injured during either incidents and causes for both is under investigation.
POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St.
Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, June 10, at 12:33 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at Iona Road, in Idaho Falls. A 63-year-old male from Ammon was traveling eastbound on Iona Road in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The driver of the Silverado failed to yield from a stop sign and struck a Ford Transit van, driven by a 28-year-old male, from Arco, who was traveling northbound on Yellowstone Road.
Three people died and one juvenile was injured in three separate East Idaho wrecks on Wednesday.
Caribou County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday were dispatched to Bailey Creek Road just south of Soda Springs for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota pickup had left the west side of the roadway and had rolled several times, the...
SODA SPRINGS — On June 08, 2022, at about 1:50 am, the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd.
Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
