Lincoln, IL

$100K in baseball cards stolen from Lincoln Square sports memorabilia store; $10K reward offered

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

The owner of a Lincoln Square sports memorabilia store is offering a $10,000 reward after a burglar stole $100,000 worth of rare baseball cards from his store.

The break in happened on May 21. Police said a man, captured on surveillance video, removed metal bars surrounding a window that led into Elite Sports Cards and Comics near Damen and Montrose.

Once inside, the owner said the thief grabbed rare rookie cards of Babe Ruth, Mickey mantle, Michael Jordan and others. He then fled on foot.

The owner said the burglar appeared to know what he was looking for, as he went directly for the rare and valuable cards.

Anyone with information should contact police or can call the shop at 773-784-1396.

