Kern County, CA

How many people are registered to vote in Kern County?

By Mythili Gubbi, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Ballots are still being processed, but 23ABC wanted to take a deeper dive into the number of people who could vote.

According to voter registration data in California from the Secretary of State's Office, as of about two weeks ago, there are nearly 27 million eligible voters in the state. Out of which nearly 22 million are registered in California. That’s about 81.5-percent being registered to vote.

But, that percentage is down by about 7.5 percent from nearly 89-percent of eligible voters being registered in California during the gubernatorial recall election last September. That’s because between the recall and now, the number of eligible voters increased by a little over 2 million people, but the number of registered voters only grew by less than 100,000.

It’s a similar trend for voters in Kern County. Out of about 525,000 people who are eligible to vote in Kern, about 78-percent are registered. That’s down from 83 percent during the recall election. Because the number of eligible voters grew by nearly 35,000 voters, the number of new people who registered was just a little more than 300.

Looking at the make-up of voters by party preference, it hasn’t changed much since the previous election cycle with about 35-percent registered Democrats, 36-percent registered Republicans, and 21-percent with no party preference.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

