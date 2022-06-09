ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown and the Celtics bully Warriors in Game 3

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Going big late proved to be a big difference maker as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeJnc_0g57nisW00
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics drives past Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during Game 3. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics upended the Warriors 116-100 in Game 3, taking a 2-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.

1. Down the stretch, the Celtics changed things up a bit — they finished the game with both Al Horford and Robert Williams on the floor, a two-big lineup that crushed opponents for much of the season but has struggled against the Warriors’ shooting.

The pairing paid enormous dividends, especially since Williams looked healthier than we’ve seen at any other point during the Finals. He finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, and three steals, and the Warriors looked intimidated by his rim protection.

Jaylen Brown said he believes Williams could have competed for Defensive Player of the Year as well, if he had been healthy all season.

“Rob, when he’s healthy and he’s out there moving like him, he’s one of the better defensive players in the league,” Brown said. “No surprise tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Celtics bullied the Warriors on the glass — 58-39 in total rebounds, with 15 offensive boards.

“We feel like they’ve been killing us in the glass this whole series,” Williams said. “Wanted to just put an emphasis on it.”

Williams hinted he might be risking some further health implications playing on his balky left knee, which still isn’t 100 percent after he tore his meniscus during the regular season. He returned against the Nets but has been day-to-day throughout the postseason.

Still, Williams said the risk was “for sure” worth it.

“Knowing what I’m playing for, obviously,” Williams said. “Taking the risk of playing and getting this far, I’ve obviously got more work to do, but it’s worth it.”

When Williams is effective, the Warriors have a lot of issues on both ends.

2. Jaylen Brown put together a huge first quarter that helped the Celtics get off the ground — 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists that jump-started an 11-point lead. Often Brown starts hot as a scorer (and he was great as a scorer in the first quarter), but he was perhaps equally solid controlling the pace of the game, passing and defending.

Brown finished with a team-high 27 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

“Our team obviously is in a position to win some games and do something special,” Brown said. “Coming out each and every night, putting our best foot forward is what we’ve got to do. When we win as a team, it feels even better. Tonight was a great team win for us.”

3. Once again, the third quarter was an adventure. Curry got hot beating the Celtics in pick-and-roll, while Klay Thompson added to the flurry of 3-pointers. A lead that once ballooned as high as 17 dissipated entirely and the Warriors briefly took a one-point lead before Marcus Smart buried a triple to put the Celtics back in front. The Warriors pulled Curry late in the period for a little rest, and the Celtics built back their lead.

“We didn’t fall off a cliff,” said Ime Udoka, which is true — the Celtics were outscored just 33-25, which set them up nicely when they won the fourth 23-11.

Crucially, the Celtics committed just three turnovers in the third. Curry and Thompson can get hot, but if the Celtics don’t beat themselves, they are in a much better position.

“We kept scoring,” Udoka said. “And then obviously that big fourth quarter. So that was the main key, to continue to be solid on offense and stay out of the teens, like we did in the first two games in the third quarter.”

4. Steph Curry appeared hobbled late in the game after he was at the bottom of a pile of players diving for the ball. Steve Kerr had no update on Curry’s status after the game.

“I saw him getting dove on and that was about that,” Draymond Green said. “So I picked up my foul pushing off him because he’s screaming at the bottom of the pile. Yeah, it is what it is. I’ll take the foul. I’m going to get him off his legs, though. It’s all good.”

Curry said he hadn’t seen the play, so he didn’t know if it could have been avoided.

“We’ll see how it responds,” he said. “Not much other to say. I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game. Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready.”

5. Not the best look for Green here, given that Tatum’s right shoulder is balky.

Green finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting to go with four rebounds and three assists.

How did he feel he played?

“Like s—,” Green said, succinctly.

Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

NBA Star Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Fires Back at Celtics Fans for Their "F--k You" Chants

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Hazel Renee is one basketball wife you don't want to mess with. After the Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics, the former Basketball Wives star slammed the fans in Boston for their obscene chants toward her husband, Draymond Green, while their children were present at the game.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Shoots Hoops With Sons Bronny, 17, & Bryce, 14, In Epic Video: Watch

LeBron James, 37, and his sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, bonded over a fun basketball game at their home. The NBA star and the teenagers, who both play basketball for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, shot hoops in their driveway in a video that LeBron posted to Instagram on Wednesday, June 8. LeBron showed off by dunking in the basket, before he let his talented sons shoot and score standing far away. Clearly athletic genes run in that family!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Klay Thompson’s bold vow is a warning to Celtics for NBA Finals Game 4

Ime Udoka pared down the Boston Celtics’ rotation to seven players in Game 3, committing further to small-ball and asking more of Robert Williams III while leaving Daniel Theis on the bench from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Steve Kerr, meanwhile, is still clearly searching for the Golden State Warriors’ optimal lineup combinations and individual matchups as his team trails 2-1 in the NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Warriors#Nba Finals#Abc#Nba Lrb Nba
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Celtics Crowd 'Controversy'

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made it very clear he was not happy with the Boston Celtics crowd. According to Klay, fans were dropping f-bombs in front of children. Thompson used one word to describe the crowd - the same one head coach Steve Kerr used - "classy."
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Draymond Green provides Celtics with more bulletin board material

The Boston Celtics don't really need any more motivation at this point of the season. After all, they are just two victories away from defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and securing the franchise's 18th championship. But if they're looking for any more fuel, perhaps some...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins: 3 Candidates to Be Team’s Next Head Coach

Earlier this week, Boston Bruins management led by Cam Neely and Don Sweeney, made the decision to relieve Bruce Cassidy of his head coaching role with the Bruins. This announcement made waves across the hockey world as another highly decorated, and highly sought-after coach was on the market. The reasoning can be debated, the merits can be mulled over, but in the end, the decision has been made (I, for one, don’t agree with the decision, but that is neither here nor there).
Boston

In series with star perimeter players, big men prove to be X-factors in the NBA Finals

The Celtics and Warriors have each received contributions from their bigs in the games they've won so far. The star perimeter players have stepped up for their respective teams in each of the Celtics’ and Warriors’ first two wins through the first four games of the NBA Finals. Both teams have also seen key contributions from their big men in each of their wins, too.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy