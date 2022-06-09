Rides for fireworks: Lynn Carnival returns

LYNN — The Lynn Carnival will return to Keany Park from Thursday, June 9 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 12.

This year’s carnival, hosted by Fiesta Shows, will feature more than 15 rides, along with games and food stands. Proceeds from the carnival will go to the City of Lynn’s July Fireworks fund.

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and will open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each night the carnival will close between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those who would like to purchase discounted carnival tickets in advance can buy them at www.fiestashows.com.

