ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Rides for fireworks: Lynn Carnival returns

By Anthony Cammalleri
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZfMEA_0g57nTaV00

LYNN — The Lynn Carnival will return to Keany Park from Thursday, June 9 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 12.

This year’s carnival, hosted by Fiesta Shows, will feature more than 15 rides, along with games and food stands. Proceeds from the carnival will go to the City of Lynn’s July Fireworks fund.

The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and will open at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Each night the carnival will close between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those who would like to purchase discounted carnival tickets in advance can buy them at www.fiestashows.com.

Anthony Cammalleri can be reached at anthony@itemlive.com.

The post Rides for fireworks: Lynn Carnival returns appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Skip the Cape and visit Davis Square in Somerville

Summer weather is often an invitation to explore new places. Many this summer will escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and travel to the tranquil, yet crowded, sandy coastline or the majestic, albeit mosquito ridden, mountains of the north. For the fun loving adventurer, you may want to...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WMUR.com

Big crowds expected for 99th Motorcycle Week in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Big crowds are expected in Laconia this weekend as the 99th annual Motorcycle Week kicks off Saturday. Organizers said many people have told them they're excited to gather for the rally as it nears its century mark. "This is the last of the double digits," said...
LACONIA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lynn, MA
Government
wzid.com

Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival

July 15-17, 2022. Taking place at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack NH, the outdoor Great American Ribfest & Food Truck Festival will feature great food, great live music, great beer, and great fun – all to support the Merrimack Rotary Club!. Each Platinum Experience PACKAGE is valued at $80...
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

Historic sign shines again at site of former Boston chocolate factory

BOSTON — More than five decades after it went dark, a historic sign will again light up a Boston neighborhood each night. The Walter Baker Factory sign, once a landmark in the Lower mills area of Dorchester, was rescued with the help of a Community Preservation Grant from the city of Boston and support from numerous donors.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#The Carnival
Boston Globe

The Cambridge bike lane battle is heading to court

Businesses and residents have sued the city over a plan for 25 miles of separated bike lanes, saying lost parking spaces will hurt sales. A faction of local business owners and residents in Cambridge sued the city Friday, seeking to reel back an ambitious bike lane expansion project that they say will eliminate precious parking spaces and devastate small businesses.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Market Basket to close one of its Massachusetts stores

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Market Basket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores– a rare move for the grocery giant. The location at the Billerica Mall– one of three franchises in the town– will close its doors on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. The location’s landlord said the store would have to leave the building by the end of June, according to Justine Griffin at public relations firm Rasky Partners.
BILLERICA, MA
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNHI

Report: Pot shop fees erratic, inconsistent

BOSTON -- Cities and towns have squeezed tens of millions of dollars in fees from cannabis businesses since retail sales were authorized, according to a new report, which argues the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight. The report released by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, a...
BOSTON, MA
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Longest Table, River Ruckus, Vintage Bazaar Win Approvals from Haverhill City Council

A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18. The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.
HAVERHILL, MA
homenewshere.com

Stoneham and its circuitous wait for a roundabout

MIDDLESEX EAST - Stoneham officials and state highway planners a quarter century ago first began eyeing a potential makeover of the southern gateway into Stoneham via Route 28 by the Hall Memorial Pool complex. And thanks to some intense lobbying on the part of Stoneham Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan and...
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy