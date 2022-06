LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They called it "The War Between the States." Even Sports Illustrated embraced the hype. "Unlike fast horses in Kentucky or fast cars in Indiana, basketball has never been a sometime thing in this area," Sports Illustrated’s Hall of Fame writer Curry Kirkpatrick once wrote about the Kentucky-Indiana high school summer all-star series. "The Graustarks may come and the Mario Andrettis may go, but people in Louisville and Indianapolis each summer show which of their loves is here to stay."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO