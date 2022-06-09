ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

What the papers say – June 9

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251XWY_0g57krgS00

Bleak economic developments and the biggest transport industrial action in a generation are splashed across the national papers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror report the price of filling up an average car has hit £100 in the biggest daily rise in 17 years.

The Guardian says the Prime Minister’s hopes of a “reset” after his bruising confidence vote have been dealt a “double blow” due to the fuel increase and the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development’s latest forecast.

The think tank’s forecast predicts economic growth in the UK will “grind to a halt next year” and will be the worst in the G20 apart from Russia, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Express has Boris Johnson ready to deliver a speech in which he will unveil plans to cut bills “left, right and centre in his most radical move yet” to ease living pressures on Britons.

The PM will also announce a policy allowing lower-paid workers to use their housing benefits to buy homes, according to The Times.

Metro accuses rail union boss Mick Lynch of having “no shame” for his “non-apology” over three days of strikes aimed at stopping job and spending cuts.

The i reports the strike could go for six days – until June 26 – amid fears that fresh food supplies will be disrupted.

“Bleak” intelligence covered by The Independent shows Ukraine forces are outgunned 20-to-one in artillery and 40-to-one in ammunition by Russian invaders in the country’s east.

The Daily Mail reports a coalition of charities and a trade union has applied for an injunction to stop the Home Secretary’s first flight of migrants to Rwanda.

The Sun says model Kelly Brook will marry her long-time partner this summer in Italy.

And the Daily Star reports “anxious” archaeology students have been warned they might encounter old bodies.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson ‘on probation’, says former minister

Boris Johnson is “on probation” and could still be removed from office if he fails to win back the trust of Tory MPs, a former minister has said. Lord Ian Duncan, who served in various ministerial posts under Theresa May and Boris Johnson after he entered the House of Lords in 2017, said the Prime Minister “has a task to do” after 148 of his MPs voted in favour of his removal in a confidence vote on Monday, admitting the chances of the Prime Minister continuing for a long time were “slim”.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Brook
Person
Mick Lynch
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Daily Mail#Daily Star#Trade Union#First Flight#Uk#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Mirror#Guardian#Development#G20#Financial Times#The Daily Express#Britons#Independent#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
newschain

Government’s Rwanda plan ‘is not safe’, court told

The Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is “not safe”, lawyers have told the High Court. Migrants due to be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation as part of Home Secretary Priti Patel’s bid to curb Channel crossings, as well as campaign groups and a union, have asked judges to block their upcoming deportation flight.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy