AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for the suspects who broke into a construction site and then trashed the place. The culprits were caught on camera. It happened on East Waterloo Road in Akron at the future site of a Penske trucking center. The video shows four men who look like they could be teenagers. Police said they caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO