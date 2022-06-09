KennyZeus guides Mavs into NBA 2K League’s The Turn quarters

Kenneth Grant “KennyZeus” Strombeck scored 23 points and dished out 15 assists to lead Mavs Gaming to a 71-69 overtime win over Heat Check Gaming in the round of 16 of the NBA 2K League’s The Turn event.

Elsewhere in the first-round knockout action at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis, T-Wolves Gaming eliminated Hawks Talon GC 76-64 to earn a quarterfinal matchup against the Mavs.

Knicks Gaming edged Jazz Gaming 65-62 to set up a quarterfinal vs. Wizards District Gaming, who downed Pacers Gaming 66-55.

76ers GC routed Warriors Gaming Squad 94-72 to advance to a matchup against Lakers Gaming, who dumped Celtics Crossover Gaming 81-70.

Kings Guard Gaming crushed Grizz Gaming 72-52 and will next meet Bucks Gaming, who downed the Gen.G Tigers 70-62.

Gerald “Sick One” Knapp contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavs. Alex “Bsmoove” Reese put up 31 points for the Heat, who got double-doubles from Kennedy “Sawc” Tauala Jr. (17 points, 14 rebounds) and Sten “SAV” Valge-Saar (12 points, 13 assists).

The round-of-16 matchups were best-of-one, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-three.

Group play for The Turn determined seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. Bracket play to cap the $250,000 event will continue through the final on Sunday.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

–Field Level Media

