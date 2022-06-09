ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Gun control divisive topic even for those with weapons

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJbEw_0g57jh8d00

As Congress works to find a bipartisan way to approach current gun legislation, the talk of change is a divisive topic even for those closely tied to weapons, including stores like the Palm Beach Shooting Center.

Survivors of recent mass shootings shared their stories Wednesday during a House Committee hearing.

"I believe in the Second Amendment, and I think that people need to protect yourself and the people that you love, but I don't think you need to use big firearms," said John Palacios, a self-defense attorney with U.S. Law Shield.

Palacios represents people who have fired a weapon in self-defense and said 90% of his cases involve smaller handguns.

He is in favor or restricting sales of guns like AR-15s.

"We cannot argue that AR's and things like that are hunting tools," said Brandon Rizzo, a firearms instructor who disagrees with Palacios on restrictions. "When it comes down to what they're talking about in Congress, if there is a real lean towards, 'We're going to put more regulations on this.' It's like anything else. There's going to be a mass run to get things before it gets strict."

At Palm Beach Shooting Center, manager Ruben Nieves has seen a steady flow of gun sales in recent weeks.

"Daily, you know, three to five maybe," said Nieves. "So take that into a week maybe 30 guns a week."

Store personnel said they follow all rules on gun sales and want more focus on mental health.

"There is a line that can be crossed and where is that line in the sand," said Nieves. "When is one person crazy compared to the next?"

The store offers safety courses and other educational resources.

"It's a great responsibility," said Nieves. "You know, once you do have one, you take on that chance of having to use it."

Nieves said they'd like to see mental health resources prioritized and have them be required, along with training.

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor sues Gov. DeSantis over abortion rights

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A synagogue in Palm Beach County has sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. It's challenging the state's new anti-abortion law. Rabbi Barry Silver, Esq., of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor, said the law "discriminates against Jews, the mentally ill and those who do not share the views of fundamentalist Christianity."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

Former Broward Mayor Demands Democrats Sever Ties with Controversial Chief Strategist

Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief expressed her shock at the Miami Herald report’s revelation that Christian Ulvert, a political strategist working for both Lauren Book’s campaign and the Florida Senate Victory Fund, is also employed by the country of Qatar — a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Dr. Sharief is calling on leaders and important groups in the Florida Democratic Party coalition to sever ties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#House Committee#Ar 15s
floridainsider.com

Concerns have been raised regarding Florida’s new condo inspection law

Several weeks after Florida lawmakers enacted a bill requiring existing condominiums to undergo safety assessments to maintain their structural integrity, Central Florida condominium association members had many questions regarding how the new regulations would affect owners. “It all depends on how intrusive the inspection is, and how expensive it’s going...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian residents want the police to enforce speed limits

Editorial/Opinion – Many residents are asking the Sebastian Police Department to do a better job at enforcing the speed limit, especially on U.S. Highway 1. “What boils my blood is being passed on Main Street in Sebastian! I drive 30 mph. The speed limit. That road is narrow. To pass someone on that road is ludicrous. Had a guy pass me, and when I honked, he slowed down in front of me and then flipped me off,” a Sebastian resident posted on social media.
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor. “I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I’ve known him to be a principled leader who’s willing to make the tough decisions and always put what’s best for the people of Florida over ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Jerich Avoids Jail and Delray Grapples with Another Lawsuit

Alexander Jerich’s get-out-of-jail-nearly-free essay was good enough to keep the Delray Defacer from doing time. During a Tuesday hearing that lasted barely five minutes, Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced Jerich to 100 hours of community service for burning his truck across Delray Beach’s LGBTQ Pride streetscape and leaving skid marks. Jerich also will be on probation for two years and must undergo a mental health evaluation.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
kuaf.com

A Florida man is accused of $2.5 million COVID-19 relief fraud

A Florida man was arrested and charged with wire fraud after being accused of filing a fraudulent loan application to receive $2.5 million through COVID-19 relief funds. Vinicius Santana, 34, a former Massachusetts resident, submitted four Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for the paint company he owned through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘March For Our Lives’ events to be held across Florida Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - March For Our Lives, a gun legislation activism group, is planning marches around the country Saturday. The group first marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida. In addition to a large event in Washington D.C., smaller marches are being planned around the country.
SARASOTA, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy