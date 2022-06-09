ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Reigns Reportedly No Longer Scheduled For WWE Money in the Bank

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns is not scheduled anymore for WWE Money in the Bank, according to a new report. During an...

Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.10.22

Location: Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It’s officially Money In The Bank season and that means we need to have some qualifying matches. Maybe they can even play the theme song fourteen times. Other than that, we might get to hear about something related to Roman Reigns wrestling again sometime in the future. But probably not. Let’s get to it.
Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
Taping Results For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT 2.0 (SPOILERS)

WWE NXT 2.0 (liking airing on June 14):. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (c) def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. * Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade spoke about their upcoming match with Toxic Attraction. * Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) def. Tiffany...
Karl Anderson On Who Decided To Put Ace Austin Into Bullet Club

Karl Anderson recently discussed the decision to have Ace Austin join the Bullet Club. Anderson and Rocky Romero talked about Austin joining the organization at NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals, noting that the decision was one made by Scott D’Amore. As to whether he was consulted...
WWE News: Playlist Showcases Sami Zayn Becoming an Honorary Bloodline Member, Bella Twins Serving as Grand Marshals at NASCAR Race, Gallery Looks at John Cena’s Title Reigns

– WWE Playlist showcased Sami Zayn becoming an honorary member of The Bloodline:. – The WWE on FOX Twitter account revealed that Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) will be serving as Honorary Grand Marshals for the NASCAR Cup Series race set for Sunday, June 12 in Sonoma.
Update on Rumored New WWE and VICE TV Docuseries From Dark Side of the Ring Creators

– As previously noted, SEScoops put out a report that WWE has a project in the works with Dark Side of the Ring creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. The project was described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on this news, along with the previous news of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for VICE’s 2022 and 2023 schedules.
Xia Brookside Announces Her Engagement

– WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside announced her engagement today. She’s now engaged to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom. You can view her tweet announcing the engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, signed a three-year deal with WWE in August 2021. She...
Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the stipulation has been named for the KOPW Provisional trophy match at NJPW Dominion. The match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi will be a ’10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble’. This was Takagi’s stipulation and received 16,110 votes (55.5%). There will be a ten minute time limit. One, two and three or more counts will add up to a total, and whoever has the most pin counts wins.
Pat Kenney Returns To Backstage Role At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV in Knoxville, TN, Director of Talent Relations Pat “Simon Diamond” Kenney resumed his role after suffering what Kenney described as a “mild stroke” this past March, according to PWInsider. Kyle Davis had been standing in for Kenney’s role while he recovered.
Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day

As previously noted, Edge was kicked out of the Judgment Day on Monday’s episode of RAW, as the group attacked him and Finn Balor took over. Edge is now being listed as a babyface on the company’s internal roster, but was also written out of storylines with a “non-displaced orbital floor fracture.”
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 06.10.22

Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) vs. Arianna Grace. -Lockup to start and Grace takes it to the mat. They fight over wrist control and Feroz wins that battle. Grace pulls the hair for leverage, but Feroz does the same to regain control. Grace gets a roll-up, but no count as Grace rolls away. Grace dead lifts Feroz and hits Snake Eyes followed by a backdrop. That gets two, so Grace hooks a chinlock. Feroz is nearly out, but rallies only to get a boot to the face. Multiple two counts for Grace as she just frustrated with each kick out. Thesz Press for Feroz and a judo throw. She hits a few more followed by a weak spear. She charges in the corner, but eats a back elbow. Grace tries a suplex, but Feroz flips over and hooks a backslide for the win at 4:16.
Some in WWE Feel The Fiend Character Damaged WWE Babyfaces

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about the last time a supernatural gimmick was successful, after reporting a rumor that WWE wants to make The Judgment Day a supernatural group. The Fiend Bray Wyatt was brought up and Dave Meltzer mentioned that while Wyatt was a huge merchandise mover and was over, there were some in WWE who felt that he damaged babyface characters.
AEW News: William Regal Denies Taking Shot At WWE, Battle of the Belts 3 Pre-Sale Happening Now, Highlights From Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, William Regal spoke about a recent post from SportsKeeda that framed a quote of his as a shot at WWE. While the report never said it was about WWE directly, it seemed to imply that. According to Regal, he was simply referring to his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society. SportsKeeda later deleted the tweet.
Updated Ticket Sales For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Forbidden Door

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sales for upcoming AEW events, including Forbidden Door in Chicago. That event will include NJPW wrestlers and happens on June 26. So far, 15,409 tickets are out for the event. Next Wednesday’s Dynamite in St. Louis has 4,043 tickets out.
