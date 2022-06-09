Daily Log: 6/9

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Ashley Rushing and Bryan Mosley, Temperance, boy, June 4.

Antonia Garza, Toledo, boy, June 5.

Trisha Kinsman, Toledo, boy, June 6.

Lydia Smith, Toledo, girl, June 6.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Taylor Roberts, Perrysburg, boy, June 6.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ashley and Andrew Hunter, Defiance, girl, June 7.

Casey and Austin McDonald, Sylvania, boy, June 7.

Sabrina and Larry Black, Perrysburg, girl, June 8.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Kayla and Luis Sandoval, Toledo, twin girl and boy, June 3.

Lakira Lovelady, Toledo, boy, June 4.

Crime reports

Robbery

Ellen Koski, phone from Anthony Wayne Trail and Collingwood.

Burglaries

Elizabeth Weltin, cell phone from residence in the 3100 block of Matson.

Denobia Morgan, video games and television from residence in the 800 block of Oak.

Thefts

Dynesha Henson, catalytic converters from vehicles in the 700 block of Hudson.

Erica Elizondo, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 2700 block of Kendale.

Ahmad Elhindi, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 5800 block of Dorr.

Angelica Perry, wallet from business in the 3100 block of Monroe.

Sole Status, merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Stop & Go, money from business in the 1200 block of North Byrne.

Marie White, wallet with contents from the 2800 block of Broadway.

John Mohr, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 4400 block of Chrysler.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Lynda Kalucki from Timothy Kalucki.

Timothy Kalucki from Lynda Kalucki.

Deborah Clow from Wayne Mannies.

David Guhl, Jr., from Meliza Guhl.

Meliza Guhl from David Guhl, Jr.

Gabriella Gerding from Paul Gerding.

Heather Kerekes from Nicholas Kerekes.

April Stricker from Marvin Pierce.

Marvin Pierce from April Stricker.

Patricia Shumpert from Jermaine Shumpert.