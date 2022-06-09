ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ Activist Nadine Smith Takes Aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis for 'Lighting Culture War Fires'

By Simmone Shah
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qI6TU_0g57igI700

LGBTQ activist Nadine Smith took aim Wednesday night at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for pushing laws that she says target the LGBTQ community.

“He is lighting these culture war fires instead of dealing with the business of our state, but he is a symptom of the moment,” said Smith at the TIME100 Gala in New York City. Smith is a 2022 TIME100 member and the executive director for Equality Florida—the largest civil rights organization dedicated to the LGBTQ community in Florida.

She added: “You can be afraid of a future where no single racial group is dominant, or you can say this is the strength of America. We come from all over and together we have made this unique place. When you embrace that you’re not afraid of talking about our past and you’re not afraid of people being authentically who they are.”

DeSantis signed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law earlier this year.

“We are seeing this tremendous backlash that is targeting the most vulnerable. Really we are at an inflection point for our country,” she said on the red carpet. “Are we going to move forward in a world in which we embrace diversity, equity and inclusion and understand our strength comes from different voices or are we going to go backwards? We are seeing so much effort to define America in the most narrow terms.”

When asked about the most pressing issues facing the world, Smith spoke about the importance of pushing back against threats to democracy. “There are people who want to narrow our democracy, who want to disenfranchise and suppress votes so that a smaller and smaller minority runs things,” she said. “The number one important thing that impacts everything we care about is anti-democratic destabilizing efforts.”

Novelist Kristen Arnett wrote a tribute for her for this year’s TIME100 list, in which she praised her commitment to protecting LGBTQ rights. “Her work is an inspiration for LGBTQ organizations around the world, providing a blueprint on how to make progress for our communities through strong commitment and perseverance.” Arnett wrote for TIME.

Returning after two years on pause, the TIME100 Gala is TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, released this year on May 23. The Gala brings together icons, leaders, change-makers, and celebrities from across industries and nations for one lively evening of meaningful dialogue and celebration. This year’s Gala features live performances from Miranda Lambert and Mary J. Blige , two honorees on the 2022 TIME100 list. Further attendees from this year’s list include actors Andrew Garfield , Ariana DeBose, and Amanda Seyfried, musicians Jazmine Sullivan , Jon Batiste, and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, athlete Eileen Gu , director Taika Waititi , and legal activist Chase Strangio ,

TIME is teaming up with ABC to bring viewers inside the exclusive TIME100 Gala for the first time with a special television event. TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People airs Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC , featuring host Simu Liu , director Quinta Brunson, Ukrainian journalist Sevgil Musaieva, and more.

Comments / 131

RittSea
3d ago

Nadine Smith and others like her were completely duped by liberal mainstream media. They created the fake Don’t Say Gay narrative to divide and instill hate. That’s what the liberal media does. And it does it well. The new law was created to protect young children and inform parents. The media twisted this and created the culture war. Not DeSantis.

Reply(13)
102
John Perry
3d ago

Nadine Smith, please respond. I invite you to actually read the Parental Rights in Education Act. I further invite you to respond on this page to the following requests. Please identify the specific language in the law you find offensive. Please quote that language verbatim in your response. Then please explain why this language offends you. I have read the Act. It a) prohibits classroom discussion of LGBTQ topics in grades K-3, b) mandates that any discussion of LGBTQ topics in grades 4-12 be conducted in a manner appropriate for the age and developmental level of the students, and c) requires public schools, upon request, to provide parents with information regarding their children unless the school has reason to believe that providing the information requested would create a risk of harm to the children. Please respond, Ms. Smith. Prove me wrong.

Reply(2)
59
BeautyIsNowInTheEyeOfPOTUS
3d ago

“He is lighting these culture war fires instead of dealing with the business of our state…” im no sweet cheeks that’s your people holding the strings over your POTUS. I am a gay black male and have been a true Floridian for over 40 years. Aside from Jeb, Ron is the next best thing. Plan on it, he’s going to crush it in November. You know why we’re both black and gay but only one of us is playing the victim? Me neither. My life is perfect. Maybe if you tried to quit solving problems that aren’t there you’d be content and happy too. I have never been discriminated against EVER. PEOPLE PLEASE QUIT BELIEVING WHAT THE Fed UP MEDIA KEEPS TRYING TO SHOVE DOWN YOUR THROATS. Live YOUR life the way you always have. Be kind to others. Go to bed. Wake up. Repeat. It is really that simple. And NEVER leave God out of the equation. Sins are sins and you are not responsible for mine the same as I am not responsible for yours. ✌🏿

Reply(4)
41
