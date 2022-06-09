Editorial: Northwest Ohio ground zero on tariff decision

Solar-panel manufacturing in northwest Ohio supports American jobs and energy independence. Those jobs must be protected.

President Biden’s plan to lift tariffs on solar panels from China and other Asian countries hurts Ohio manufacturing.

What’s worse, the administration failed to consult First Solar, America’s largest solar-panel producer. That’s the kind of rookie mistake President Biden’s lifetime of political experience was supposed to prevent. He should know better.

He saw the destruction of the once great steel and paper industries in the United States. Much of that destruction came from cheap imported steel and paper combined with dumping of those goods on the American and world markets.

That fate must not come to burgeoning new manufacturers in Ohio. Toledo’s long history as the “Glass City” makes it the natural genesis of the solar-power industry. First Solar has a $680 million, 1.8 million-square-foot solar-panel manufacturing facility under construction in Lake Township and plans to hire 700 workers to join the 1,600 employed in two other First Solar facilities.

The excuse the Biden Administration gives for the decision is supply-chain difficulties. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised an end to tariffs on manufactured goods from China to fight inflation. Whip inflation now, American manufacturing dies later.

Why not give American manufacturers the chance to ramp up production rather than make it easier for other nations to dump panels?

Some in the U.S. solar industry support the administration’s move. That’s the same kind of clouded thinking that nearly killed off steel and paper manufacturing in the United States. Oh, it’s not that big a deal. It is a big deal. It creates dependence on foreign-panel producers. That threatens the whole industry of solar production, not only panel manufacturers.

It’s better to slowly develop an American product that can serve as the basis for all of the needs of the industry. China remains under investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department for potential violation of import rules. China already makes 80 percent of the world’s panels.

The tariff decision “directly undermines American solar manufacturing by giving unfettered access to China’s state-subsidized solar companies for the next two years. This sends the message that companies can circumvent American laws and the U.S. government will let them get away with it as long as they’re backed by deep-pocketed political pressure campaigns,” said Samantha Sloan, First Solar Vice President of Policy. President Biden needs to be in touch with folks on the ground.

In tandem with the tariff decision, the administration says it will invoke the Defense Production Act. That would enable loans and grants to spur domestic production. That’s all well and good. It’s completely contradicted by the tariff policy. First Solar correctly sees this as an inefficient and inadequate solution.

The President must protect the growing solar-panel industry. He must reverse course on plans to lift the tariffs. American jobs, American manufacturing, and energy independence must take precedence.