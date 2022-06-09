ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Northwest Ohio ground zero on tariff decision

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Solar-panel manufacturing in northwest Ohio supports American jobs and energy independence. Those jobs must be protected.

President Biden’s plan to lift tariffs on solar panels from China and other Asian countries hurts Ohio manufacturing.

What’s worse, the administration failed to consult First Solar, America’s largest solar-panel producer. That’s the kind of rookie mistake President Biden’s lifetime of political experience was supposed to prevent. He should know better.

Read more Blade editorials

He saw the destruction of the once great steel and paper industries in the United States. Much of that destruction came from cheap imported steel and paper combined with dumping of those goods on the American and world markets.

That fate must not come to burgeoning new manufacturers in Ohio. Toledo’s long history as the “Glass City” makes it the natural genesis of the solar-power industry. First Solar has a $680 million, 1.8 million-square-foot solar-panel manufacturing facility under construction in Lake Township and plans to hire 700 workers to join the 1,600 employed in two other First Solar facilities.

The excuse the Biden Administration gives for the decision is supply-chain difficulties. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised an end to tariffs on manufactured goods from China to fight inflation. Whip inflation now, American manufacturing dies later.

Why not give American manufacturers the chance to ramp up production rather than make it easier for other nations to dump panels?

Some in the U.S. solar industry support the administration’s move. That’s the same kind of clouded thinking that nearly killed off steel and paper manufacturing in the United States. Oh, it’s not that big a deal. It is a big deal. It creates dependence on foreign-panel producers. That threatens the whole industry of solar production, not only panel manufacturers.

It’s better to slowly develop an American product that can serve as the basis for all of the needs of the industry. China remains under investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department for potential violation of import rules. China already makes 80 percent of the world’s panels.

The tariff decision “directly undermines American solar manufacturing by giving unfettered access to China’s state-subsidized solar companies for the next two years. This sends the message that companies can circumvent American laws and the U.S. government will let them get away with it as long as they’re backed by deep-pocketed political pressure campaigns,” said Samantha Sloan, First Solar Vice President of Policy. President Biden needs to be in touch with folks on the ground.

In tandem with the tariff decision, the administration says it will invoke the Defense Production Act. That would enable loans and grants to spur domestic production. That’s all well and good. It’s completely contradicted by the tariff policy. First Solar correctly sees this as an inefficient and inadequate solution.

The President must protect the growing solar-panel industry. He must reverse course on plans to lift the tariffs. American jobs, American manufacturing, and energy independence must take precedence.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
The Associated Press

Russian-owned successor of McDonald’s opens in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Three months after McDonald’s suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Facing "polycrisis", WTO chief warns of rocky road to deals

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed cautious optimism on Sunday that more than 100 trade ministers meeting in Geneva would achieve one or two global deals this week, but warned the path there would be bumpy and rocky. The director-general from Nigeria said the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Commerce Department#Tariffs#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Asian#First Solar#The Biden Administration#Treasury
The Independent

Sri Lanka’s PM says country ‘may have to go to Russia again’ to buy oil

Sri Lanka’s prime minister has said his country may be forced to buy oil from Russia.In an interview with the Associated Press, Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will look to other sources, too, but is open to buying more crude from Russia.He also suggested he would be willing to accept more financial help from China as the government attempts to rein in Sri Lanka’s spiralling economic crisis, its worst in 70 years.Mr Wickremesinghe said even though the crisis was Sri Lanka’s “own making”, the war in Ukraine had made it worse. He warned that food shortages in the country could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy