ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Film in Development; ‘Afterlife’ Sequel Set in New York City

By Ellise Shafer
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kseQH_0g57ieWf00

Click here to read the full article.

Big news for “ Ghostbusters ” fans: the franchise is in development on an animated film, and the sequel to “Afterlife” is returning to the original films’ home of New York City.

Several announcements were delivered by Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps’ Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan as part of Ghostbusters Day, the annual celebration of the first “Ghostbusters” film’s release on June 8, 1984. The new animated film is based on “Ghosbusters” IP and being developed by Jason Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation. Chris Prynoski (executive producer, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe”) and Jennifer Kluska (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”) are set to direct, with Brenda Hsueh (supervising producer, “Disjointed”) on board to write.

During the presentation, Jason Reitman and Kenan also confirmed that the sequel to 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will return to New York City and the iconic Firehouse setting of the original films.

Other news includes the unveiling of Ivan Reitman Way on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, a virtual reality training simulator called “Ghostbusters VR Academy” and a “Ghostbusters” comic series by Dark Horse that will bridge the gap between “Afterlife” and the upcoming sequel. Hasbro also revealed two Ivan Reitman figurines, one given to Ghost Corp to be displayed and the other donated to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to be auctioned off at a charity event.

The announcements come after Variety exclusively revealed on Wednesday morning that a “Ghostbusters” animated series is in the works at Netflix, produced by Jason Reitman and Kenan.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – ‘Barry’s’ Standout Supporting Trio Could All Make the Cut

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Rice Sends Last Memo to Staff After Disney Ouster: ‘I Am Incredibly Sad’

Click here to read the full article. After being ousted from his post as Disney’s head of TV content, Peter Rice sent a final memo to staffers. The news came Thursday morning as a shock to the industry, including many at Disney. Rice is being replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden, who continues forward as one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives. Rice reportedly had no idea his firing was coming, and was told by CEO Bob Chapek Wednesday on a call that lasted less than seven minutes. Multiple sources say that Chapek ultimately decided Rice was not a fit for...
BUSINESS
Variety

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Noriega, a popular TikTok creator, died on Thursday. He was 19 years old. Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body, and no foul play is suspected. A cause of death has not been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Disney Chief Bob Chapek Calls Dana Walden ‘Cultural Force’ as TV Veteran Ascends to C-Suite

Click here to read the full article. In a shocking turn of events, Peter Rice has been ousted as head of TV content for Disney, to be replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden. The move enhances Walden’s stature as one of the most powerful and prominent executives in the content business. Within Disney, it elevates Walden over her longtime peer John Landgraf of FX Networks. Walden’s purview includes ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, National Geographic Content and Onyx Collective. She will now report directly to Chapek. Rice, who served as chairman of...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

Inside the Time 100 Gala With Simu Liu, Zendaya and a Message From Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Click here to read the full article. What does it mean to be a Time 100 honoree? For Jon Batiste, who recently dominated the Grammy Awards with five wins and a colorful performance of “Freedom,” he emphasized the importance of leaning into one’s power. “Lean into yourself because that’s your superpower,” Batiste told Variety on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City. “Genius is the one who is most like themselves. The leader is the one who is coming from a place of knowing in himself and can inspire other people.” The ceremony, hosted by “Shang-Chi”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Kenan
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
Variety

Judy Garland at 100: Still ‘The World’s Greatest Entertainer’

Click here to read the full article. Judy Garland, who would have turned 100 years old this week, wasn’t just billed as “the world’s greatest entertainer” – in her time, she really was. Garland was much more than just little Dorothy Gale from Kansas who once had an adventure in far-off Oz. She spent 45 of her 47 years in show business, eventually making 34 feature films and more than 200 radio appearances, releasing 80 singles and 12 albums, making 60 TV appearances (including 30 of her own shows), and doing 1,100 concerts. “She had the amazing ability to convey joy and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Eddie Benjamin Talks ‘Weatherman’ Single, Touring With (and Being Mentored by) Justin Bieber

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Benjamin insists that his first word was “guitar.” “I know that sounds really stupid, but even before I played music [my parents] told me that was my first word,” the 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist tells Variety from his tour bus somewhere in Florida. “I was never really pushed into playing or practicing, or ‘we want you to be an artist or musician.’ I just had the instruments all around the house, and the music that I was brought up on led me to that at a really natural time.” Growing up in the Bondi Beach neighborhood...
MUSIC
Variety

Demi Lovato Goes Grunge, Gets Real About Addiction and Rehab in Autobiographical ‘Skin of My Teeth’

Click here to read the full article. “Demi leaves rehab again/ When is this shit gonna end?” These are the brutally honest opening lines to Demi Lovato’s new single, “Skin of My Teeth,” which sees the Grammy-nominated singer embracing a pop-punk sound and opening up about their struggle with addiction. The guitar-heavy track, which bears some sonic resemblance to Hole’s “Celebrity Skin,” gives a grunge twist to the new era of pop-punk that has bubbled up in recent years, with Lovato’s powerhouse vocals urgently conveying their most upfront lyricism yet. “I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived but it...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Release Video From Joint Album for Depp-Written ‘Hedy Lamarr’ Song

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have announced a joint album that’s on the way, after Beck unofficially put word of it out to a concert audience last week, and the pair are heralding it with a video that was released Thursday, for a Depp-penned original song, “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr.” The homage to the screen siren Lamarr (who died in 2000 at age 85) is one of two songs written by Depp for the project, the other one being “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.” These freshly penned originals are the outliers on...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Animated Series#Afterlife#Sony Pictures Animation#Hasbro
EW.com

Disneyland's Spider-Man robot malfunctions, crashes into wall

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. Well, most of the time. On Thursday, pint-sized Marvel fans at Disneyland's Avengers Campus learned what we all must eventually: our heroes are every bit as fallible as we are. Video captured outside the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction shows the friendly neighborhood webslinger leaping between buildings — only to crash into a wall. C'mon, Spidey, that's the Hulk's job.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Christina Aguilera to Stage Mini ‘Lady Marmalade’ Reunion During Los Angeles Pride Performance (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera is going all out for her upcoming performance at L.A. Pride. The vocal powerhouse is set to take the stage on June 11 at L.A. State Historic Park. Sources tell me that she’s recruited Mya for a mini reunion of their 2011 hit “Lady Marmalade” remake from the soundtrack of the Baz Luhrmann-directed “Moulin Rouge!” movie. I also hear that members of the national touring company of the “Moulin Rouge!” stage musical will be accompanying them. The original remake, which earned a Grammy nomination for best pop collaboration, also features Pink, Lil’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

The Shocking Disney Shakeup: Why Exactly Was Peter Rice Ousted?

Click here to read the full article. In an industry where many executives are quick to tout their own accomplishments, Peter Rice was known for turning down opportunities to take a public victory lap. The soft-spoken British executive, who was ousted on Wednesday from the top TV job at Disney, has a reputation for quietly cultivating relationships with producers and directors such as Baz Luhrmann and Danny Boyle. In the 2000s, he leveraged those ties to boost the performance of Fox Searchlight Pictures with hits such as “Moulin Rouge!” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” More often than not, Rice let the directors, producers...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warren Littlefield Sets New Overall Deal With 20th Television and ABC Signature, Plans Expansion Into Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. Warren Littlefield is looking to make more Must-See TV with Disney’s 20th Television and ABC Signature. The network president-turned-producer, whose prolific output in recent years has included “Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Dopesick,” has sealed a multi-year overall deal with 20th and ABC Signature that will keep him exclusive with those studios through 2026. Littlefield was most recently in a joint deal with 20th Television and Fox 21. His Littlefield Company has been based at the company since 2016 (prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox production assets), when he first signed a pact with...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix Snaps Up Richard Curtis Adaptation ‘That Christmas,’ Unveils European Animated Slate

Click here to read the full article. In the run up to Annecy festival, Netflix has unveiled a powerful slate of talent-driven animated films and series, including “That Christmas” based on BAFTA winner Richard Curtis’s children’s books, and “Ember,” Sergio Pablos’ follow-up to the Oscar-nominated “Klaus.” Netflix’s roster of animated features also boasts the musical “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” which features songs by Leslie Bricusse; an untitled animated film by Steve Box, the Oscar-winning “Wallace & Gromit” alumni. Netflix has also boarded new original series productions including “Bad Dinosaurs” from Snafu Pictures and Able & Baker; “Mermaid Magic” from Rainbow, “The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘For All Mankind’: Co-Creator Ronald D. Moore on Why the Apple Favorite Takes Its ‘Biggest Step’ in Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Polaris,” the season premiere of “For All Mankind,” now streaming on Apple TV+. The mission is Mars in the third season of Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind,” and if this week’s premiere left viewers gasping for air, co-creator Ronald D. Moore warns it was only the beginning. “This is the biggest step so far in our story, and it is the one that has the biggest potential for major setbacks,” said Moore, who also serves as writer and executive producer. “The whole space program could be...
TV SERIES
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross on the Difficulties and ‘Honor’ of Her Eight Years on ‘Black-ish’

Click here to read the full article. In 2008, after eight seasons in her breakout role as the star of “Girlfriends,” what Tracee Ellis Ross really wanted was to do it all over again. Fourteen years later, she has — and with more freedom than ever. As the 2022 Emmy campaigns ramp up, Ross reflected on the legacy of “Black-ish,” the ABC sitcom that she starred in as Dr. Rainbow Johnson from September 2014 until April. Like “Girlfriends,” the show ran for eight seasons, but “Black-ish” got the privilege of a proper goodbye. Viewers never got closure on the stories of Joan...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ITV America Promotes Jordana Hochman to Top Programming Position (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Jordana Hochman has been promoted to executive vice president and head of programming at ITV America. Hochman was named executive vice president and head of East Coast programming in 2019, and will now expand her oversight to include productions on both coasts. In her time at ITV America, she has amassed credited including Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” A&E’s “The First 48” and upcoming documentary “Exposing Parchman,” Oxygen’s “New York Homicide,” OWN’s “Marry Me Now” and Disney+’s “Becoming.” She is also working on upcoming projects for Netflix, Hulu and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy