Editorial: Protect judiciary, families from threats

Threats of violence and harm against members of the judiciary and their families can never be justified.

Those threats are not political statements. Threats are intimidation. They are a crime.

Congress is considering adding protection for Supreme Court Justices and their family members. It’s clear more protection is required.

Read more Blade editorials

A California man armed with a gun, a knife, and burglar’s tools was arrested Wednesday morning outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland. Police say the man made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. The man’s motivations were apparently political.

Through Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, President Biden reacted to the events, saying that judges and public officials “must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families.”

Much controversy and anger toward the Supreme Court erupted after the leak of a draft opinion that could overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) tried to tie the attempt to harm Justice Kavanaugh to the leak of the draft decision, implying that it was released by someone in the court who was pro-abortion rights in an attempt to influence the process. There is no evidence to support that claim.

The court is conducting an internal investigation, and little information on the course of that investigation has been released.

It is perhaps a sign of our inability as a society to engage in reasonable political debate. Too many people demand getting their way now, no matter the cost. The demonization of people who disagree with our opinions feeds into a culture that increasingly thinks violence is an answer.

Political violence is no answer. Using violence to carry out political goals in a democratic republic is wrong.

This has to stop. It’s sad that as a nation we’ve reached this point. There’s already some protection for justices. We clearly need more. It is a sign of the times.

Protect members of the Supreme Court and their families. Congress should pass the legislation aimed to do so. The President said he supports the legislation, and he should sign the bill once passed.