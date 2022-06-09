ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Protect judiciary, families from threats

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChlQQ_0g57iLwy00

Threats of violence and harm against members of the judiciary and their families can never be justified.

Those threats are not political statements. Threats are intimidation. They are a crime.

Congress is considering adding protection for Supreme Court Justices and their family members. It’s clear more protection is required.

Read more Blade editorials

A California man armed with a gun, a knife, and burglar’s tools was arrested Wednesday morning outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland. Police say the man made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. The man’s motivations were apparently political.

Through Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, President Biden reacted to the events, saying that judges and public officials “must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families.”

Much controversy and anger toward the Supreme Court erupted after the leak of a draft opinion that could overturn the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) tried to tie the attempt to harm Justice Kavanaugh to the leak of the draft decision, implying that it was released by someone in the court who was pro-abortion rights in an attempt to influence the process. There is no evidence to support that claim.

The court is conducting an internal investigation, and little information on the course of that investigation has been released.

It is perhaps a sign of our inability as a society to engage in reasonable political debate. Too many people demand getting their way now, no matter the cost. The demonization of people who disagree with our opinions feeds into a culture that increasingly thinks violence is an answer.

Political violence is no answer. Using violence to carry out political goals in a democratic republic is wrong.

This has to stop. It’s sad that as a nation we’ve reached this point. There’s already some protection for justices. We clearly need more. It is a sign of the times.

Protect members of the Supreme Court and their families. Congress should pass the legislation aimed to do so. The President said he supports the legislation, and he should sign the bill once passed.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Sotomayor: SCOTUS just “immunized” feds from liability “no matter how egregious the misconduct”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A ruling by the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday "will have far-reaching consequences" for people who accuse federal agents of violating their constitutional rights, the ACLU warned after the court ruled against a man who wanted to sue a U.S. Border Patrol agent who entered his property without a warrant and used excessive force.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy