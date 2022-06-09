ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8byO_0g57i9RV00

Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president’s actions that day.

Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. What we know:

‘WE FIGHT LIKE HELL’

The day began, as they often did, with calls and angry tweets. As Vice President Mike Pence prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes that would formalize Democrat Joe Biden’s win, Trump continued to apply public pressure. He demanded that Pence reject the results by invoking powers that Pence had made clear to the president he did not possess.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval,” Trump falsely claimed at 8:17 a.m. “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” he added. “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”

Trump continued to repeat his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud as thousands of his supporters gathered for a “Save America March” rally on the Ellipse outside the White House organized to pressure Republicans in Congress to reject the democratic vote — a move that would have thrown the country into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

“The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!” he urged.

By then, the rally was already underway.

“If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election,” he falsely declared from behind a wall of protective glass, telling his supporters, “We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He told them he planned to join them on their planned marched to the Capitol, adding that “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”

As Trump spoke, Pence released a public letter formally laying out his position in defiance of the president. “It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.

‘THIS IS WRONG AND NOT WHO WE ARE’

As Trump was returning to the White House, the situation at the Capitol was deteriorating. At 1:49 p.m., D.C. police officially declared a riot. And by 2:15 p.m. Pence and members of Congress were rushed into hiding as the rioters breached the building.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” tweeted the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who had spoken at the rally, at 2:17 p.m. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

His father, however, took a different tone.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump tweeted at 2:24 p.m. “USA demands the truth!

Around 2:40 p.m., as images of protesters marching through the building’s gilded hallways flooded TV screens throughout the West Wing, Trump sent a tweet urging the rioters to stay peaceful.

‘CONDEMN THIS NOW’

It remains unclear exactly when it happened, but at some point after returning from the rally, Trump sequestered himself in the dining room off the Oval Office to watch the violence play out on TV.

“All I know about that day was that he was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did — ‘Look at all of the people fighting for me,’ hitting rewind, watching it again — that’s what I know,” his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham , who also served as chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, told CNN.

Supporters frantically tried to reach the White House to urge Trump to make an appearance and ask the rioters to leave. They included his eldest son, several Fox News hosts, multiple members of Congress and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who had worked with Trump on debate preparations.

Unable to reach him directly, allies scrambled to get his attention any way they could. Some resorted to tweeting. Others appeared on TV, trying to get through.

At 3:13 p.m. Trump finally issued a tweet asking his supporters to remain peaceful, but not asking them to leave.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he wrote.

‘IT’S COMPLETELY INSANE’

Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House, with staff just as desperate as those outside the building for Trump to act. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser, who had been in the Oval Office during Trump’s morning phone call to the vice president, testified that staff wanted Trump to take immediate action to address the violence, but that Trump had refused.

The committee has identified an almost eight-hour gap in the official White House record of Trump’s phone calls, from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. — a time when Trump is known to have spoken with several GOP members of the House and Senate, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Tuberville and McCarthy.

White House staff repeatedly asked his daughter, Ivanka Trump’s assistance, the committee has said.

The White House was already a ghost town amid staff departures. Nonessential staff had been told they could work from home due to the potential security threat.

Finally, at 4:17 p.m., 187 minutes after the insurrection began, Trump released a video, recorded in the Rose Garden, in which he praised the rioters as “very special,” but asked them to disperse.

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” he said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”

“So go home. We love you. You’re very special,” he went on. “I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”

Multiple takes had been filmed, but, the committee said, Trump had apparently in earlier versions failed to ask rioters to leave.

The Capitol was finally secured at 5:34 p.m. and Trump was soon back to tweeting.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace,” he wrote at 6:01 p.m. “Remember this day forever!””

Soon after, Twitter announced that it had locked the president's account and demanded he delete tweets praising the Capitol assailants. Facebook soon followed.

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Here are the five House Republicans who broke ranks and voted for gun control

Five Republicans joined almost every Democrat in the House of Representatives to pass legislation that would prevent people who pose a danger to themselves or others from obtaining a firearm. The House voted on Wednesday for the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, which would set up a procedure to allow for federal courts to issue extreme risk protection orders, which prevent people who pose a threat either to themselves or to other people from obtaining a firearm. Family members or law enforcement officers would be allowed to petition for a such an order. Many states have so-called “red-flag...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Cori Bush says Republicans who helped instigate Jan 6 should be expelled from Congress and potentially prosecuted

Democratic Representative Cori Bush of Missouri told The Independent that any Republican member of Congress who helped instigate the January 6 riot on the Capitol should be expelled and if need be, prosecuted. The progressive lawmaker was one of many Democratic members of Congress in the audience on Thursday for the House select committee investigating the riot’s first prime time hearing in the Cannon House Office Building. “I was here. I remember what it felt like, to know what it’s like”, Ms Bush told The Independent after the hearing wrapped up. “I need to see what’s going to...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#White House#Republicans
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr launches fresh social media attack on Amber Heard as father skewered in first Jan 6 hearing

Donald Trump Jr launched a social media attack on Amber Heard as his father was being publically skewered by the January 6 committee. During a tense prime-time hearing on Thursday night, the House panel directly blamed former President Donald Trump for the 2021 insurrection, which they said was an “attempted coup”. Mr Trump Jr apparently wasn’t paying attention to what was unfolding at the hearing, as took to Instagram to post an image with the words “believe all women? Really? All of them? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve Amber Heard”. The former president’s son has repeatedly weighed in on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Newsmax host belittles Capitol police officer as ‘attractive blonde’ and downplays attack

A host on the right-wing Newsmax channel branded a Capitol police officer who gave evidence at the January 6 hearing “self-aggrandising” and “an attractive blonde”.Greg Kelly mocked Officer Caroline Edwards and claimed that her evidence to the panel was that she “fell down” during the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters.Officer Edwards in fact described to the committee how she had slipped in blood and had seen a “ghostly pale” Brian Sicknick, the officer who died days after the riot after suffering two strokes.Mr Kelly told his viewers that Officer Edwards had only been picked for the hearing because...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ashli Babbitt’s husband responds to Jan 6 hearing saying she was trying to stop riot

Ashli Babbitt’s husband has said that she was trying to stop the Capitol riot, echoing a new claim pushed by figures on the far-right. Speaking to right-wing broadcaster Newsmax on Thursday, Aaron Babbitt said he wasn’t going to watch the January 6 House Select Committee hearing later that night. “Every time something big January 6 pops up, I can count on two things: Complete BS from the left and then Ashli trends on Twitter,” he told host Greg Kelly just before the hearing began. The 35-year-old Air Force Veteran was shot and killed by an officer as she and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Liz Cheney lauded for prosecutorial performance at first Jan 6 hearing: ‘Profile in courage’

Liz Cheney, the anti-Trump Wyoming Republican representative, put her career on the line as one of just two members of the GOP on the January 6 Committee.However, after the first public hearing on Thursday, she has been widely praised for her courage and prosecutorial performance in laying out the case against former president Donald Trump.Supreme Court lawyer Neal Katyal described her opening statement as “on fire”, calling it: “Just perfect. Balanced, sober, methodological.”Others said the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney delivered a “damning indictment of Donald Trump” and “left her mark for history”. Anna Navarro-Cárdenas of The...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties. Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update. Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.——————————————————ONLY ON AP——————————————————THE AP INTERVIEW-WICKREMESINGHE — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. By Krutika Pathi. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video.CAPITOL RIOT-SENTENCES —...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws

Thousands of people protested in Washington DC and across the United States in a renewed push for gun control measures, following recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York state. This high-profile activism is bringing gun control back into the national conversation, with protesters urging US congress to act.The US House has previously passed bills to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic guns and pass 'red-flag' laws, but such initiatives have traditionally stalled or been heavily watered down in the senate. Click here to read our free newsletter
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy