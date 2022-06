CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School leaders in Kleberg County are promising armed police on their campuses by the fall. At the Kingsville Independent School District Administration Building, Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid called together all of the superintendents and law-enforcement throughout the county to try and come up with the best safety plan to make sure students are safe as possible when school begins again.

