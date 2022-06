Utility crews will soon return to a section of Rt. 378 in Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township that has seen more than its share of disruptions over the past year-plus. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials said Friday that night work related to an ongoing UGI gas line replacement project in the area will resume Sunday and Monday, June 12 and 13.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO