War in Ukraine: Diocese of Harrisburg hosts evening of prayer and reflection

The war in Ukraine has been going on for three and a half months.

For many, it’s not the huge focus it was when it started.

That’s why the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg held an event Wednesday night to share personal stories of Ukrainians still hurting.

“We are now beyond 100 days of this bloody unjust war and Ukraine still has not been subdued,” said Matthew Kenenitz.

Kenenitz is from Pennsylvania but was living in Ukraine for the last several years teaching English at Ukrainian catholic university in Lviv.

“I’m afraid when I go back to Ukraine that it’s going to be a very different Ukraine because when I left, everything was still normal. And when I go back, I don’t know what I’m going find,” Kenenitz said.

He left 10 days before Russia invaded but is still in touch with students and friends in Lviv.

“Existence is painful right now. It’s painful because every day in the city, you see funerals, you see processions for funerals, you hear reports of people that die, people that are injured, people that are maimed,” Kenenitz said.

It’s that message that Kenenitz wants to share to keep up the conversation. Bishop Ronald Gainer does too.

“We certainly want to pray for peace there but also act in ways that we can assist and by way of relief for the people,” Gainer said.

The Harrisburg Diocese has already sent $486,000 it collected to help Ukraine.

“This unjust aggression against this free nation is something we have to keep foremost in our minds and hearts. And so I hope tonight will help renew us in that not just renewed interest, but renewed action,” Gainer said.

Kenenitz says sending money directly to Ukrainians on the ground is the best way to help.

“A lot of the items that we send over for humanitarian aid just sit in warehouses, because they don’t know where to go with items, whereas there are people who have very specific needs,” Kenenitz said. “As Father McCullough said, different types of medications, different types of foods.”

By sharing his story, he hopes others with continue to assist those in need.

