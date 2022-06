PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the planned Route 10 repairs have been postponed by two weeks. Part of where Route 10 meets Route 6 was initially going to be closed starting next Friday, but it was moved to June 24. It will reopen at 5 a.m. on June 27.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO