Geoff Calkins did a fantastic job flashing back to 2002's Tyson vs. Lewis fight on the 20th Anniversary for the Daily Memphian here:

On Wednesday's Geoff Calkins Show, Geoff did a terrific job recounting the event on 92.9 FM ESPN as well as interviewing the promoter of the event from 20 years ago, Brian Young. Listen and enjoy those pieces here from 92.9 FM ESPN: