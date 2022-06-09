ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden tells Kimmel he has no plans to issue an executive order on guns

By Zoë Richards
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden told late-night TV show host Jimmy Kimmel that he has no plans to issue an executive order on gun control to address recent mass shootings that have rattled the country. “I have issued executive orders,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon during the taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live"...

Michelini
2d ago

Any one can memorize pre-established questions. What about our economy, gas prices, empty food shelves, open borders, baby formula shortage???

neal
2d ago

"I don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the constitution", why single out Trump, he could've rightly also said Obama's abuse.

honnamama
2d ago

Seriously!! I had to ask reading after the 1st couple of paragraphs. Biden kept us shut down, made people wear mask, and your job was taken if you didn't comply with getting an experimental shot. Now he's closed the pipelines and gas is so expensive normal pe can barely afford to do anything.

NBC News

