ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

AMLO noticeably a no-show at Summit of the Americas

By Salvador Rivera
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dOla_0g57g3eD00

LOS ANGELES ( Border Report ) — As the Summit of the Americas welcomed its host, President Joe Biden, the talk surrounding the event centered on a noticeable absentee, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Journalists working outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the event is being held, talked about AMLO boycotting the summit.

Javier Montiel, a reporter based in Los Angeles told Border Report that López Obrador not being here is a mistake.

“The United States and Mexico have historically been allies and trading partners, this relationship might be fractured in many ways,” said Montiel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qPNk_0g57g3eD00
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. (Getty Images)

AMLO said on Monday he wasn’t coming because some countries from the region were excluded.

The White House chose not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela to the summit and it led to López Obrador skipping it.

“There can’t be a Summit of the Americas if not all countries of the American continent are taking part,” said Mexico’s president.

López Obrador did state Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend the summit in his place.

But if you ask Montiel, it’s still a bad look for López Obrador .

“This will not benefit the relationship between Mexico and the United States, there will only be detriments.”

Montiel said he wasn’t the only one who sees López Obrador’s nonappearance at the summit as a negative.

“I’m sure other journalists here believe it the same way I do.”

On Monday, López Obrador also mentioned that his presence at the summit was not totally necessary since he is planning on visiting President Joe Biden in Washington next month.

Journalists like Montiel aren’t the only ones who believe López Obrador’s absence at the summit is an issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWk1s_0g57g3eD00
Javier Montiel is a journalist based in Los Angeles covering the Summit of the Americas. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)
Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Anti-trafficking organizations like the Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative (SJI) at Loyola Law School explain how not having every leader from the Western Hemisphere will “only further deteriorate conditions.”

“Human trafficking knows no bounds or borders, vulnerable populations in Los Angeles become just as susceptible to trafficking as people in other Latin American countries,” said Joseph Villela, State Policy Director with SJI. “The root causes of trafficking remain the same, and we can only address and dismantle those root causes if all voices are brought to the table. The summit should include human trafficking and have brought together the private sector, government, indigenous communities, and social justice organizations to adopt an intersectional approach to the summit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man killed in Brundage Lane shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in southeast Bakersfield on June 3. Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane just before midnight. Jamari Deshawn Darde, 29, of Bakersfield, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Daily Mail

Biden's immigrant pact will commit U.S. to receiving MORE migrants as he tries to combat crisis - but deal in jeopardy with Mexico and northern triangle countries skipping his summit

President Joe Biden will reveal his migration plan on Friday that involves the United States and Latin American countries pleding to take in more migrants as the crisis at the U.S. Southern border continues. Biden is presenting his plan as migration is a major political issue with Republicans - and...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Biden to push new economic agenda, migration plan at Americas summit

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will seek regional consensus on a new economic agenda to build on existing trade agreements with Latin America and present a plan to tackle increasing migration when he hosts the Summit of the Americas, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. Previewing Biden's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of Mexico#Border Report#The White House#American
The Independent

A migrant caravan is headed towards the US border. Could it undermine Biden’s Summit of the Americas?

The Biden administration is pressing forward with the “Summit of the Americas” as a host of issues across Central and South America remain unaddressed and the White House faces a very public display of the region’s greater woes.Leaders from various nations across the Americas are in Los Angeles this week for the five-day summit, which began on Monday and will conclude at the end of the week. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both expected to attend, with the president serving as the gathering’s official host. The US president is set to unveil a multinational economic...
POTUS
The Independent

VP Harris looks to show her clout at Summit of the Americas

Vice President Kamala Harris will have an opportunity to connect with leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean as she welcomes them to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas. But whether she can demonstrate her clout at the hemisphere’s premier gathering — being held on U.S. soil for the first time since 1994 — remains an open question. Since Joe Biden’s days crisscrossing Latin America as vice president, the region’s leaders have come to expect direct access to powerful interlocutors inside the White House. However, other than Harris taking on the thankless task of addressing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
White House
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy