Shakira's father is home from the hospital after accident

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakira's father is home from the hospital. The 45-year-old pop star's father William Chadid had suffered an accident towards the end of May but the 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker took to social media on Tuesday (08.06.22) to assure fans that he is on the mend. Speaking in a video...

wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
Financial World

Shakira cheated by Pique for a 20-year old blonde girl?

Between Shakira and Gerard Piqué, love would seem over! According to a podcast of El Periodico, Shakira would have discovered the cheat of the Barcelona defender with a twenty-year-old blonde girl. After the betrayal, the Colombian pop star would have decided to close the story, which has lasted for 12 years.
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez & Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett Go On Public Date, Onlooker Claims His New Lady 'Looks Kind Of Crazy'

Yikes! Earlier this year, Alex Rodriguez and bodybuilding competitor Kathryne "Kat" Padgett sparked rumors of a budding romance as they began attending a multitude of NBA games together, but at their most recent outing on May 25, his new flame made it clear they're an item.According to a Page Six eyewitness at the Miami Heat basketball game, Padgett was "very touchy" with the athlete, though he didn't do much to reciprocate her physical affections."She’s definitely way more touchy than [he is]. She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling," the onlooker spilled. "She looks kind of crazy...
POPSUGAR

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Is Too Adorable

It's undeniable: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian — super adorable celebrity couple in general — have together made one of the cutest kids. The couple, who got engaged in December 2016 and married in November 2017, share one daughter together, and it's clear that Olympia is her parents' whole world.
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
Distractify

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has Become a Sensation on TikTok Because of Her Dance Skills

Few people on Earth have a bigger head start than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who is the child of two of the most famous people on the planet. Even so, it's hard to deny that Shiloh appears to have a significant talent of her own. In a series of recent videos that have made their way onto TikTok, Shiloh has been seen dancing to popular songs, and those videos are going viral not just because of her parents, but also because of her evident dance skills.
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
