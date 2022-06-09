Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and north central Hanover Counties through 845 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bumpass, or 13 miles east of Mineral, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ladysmith, Dawn, Kings Dominion, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork and Ruther Glen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

