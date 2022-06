EUGENE, Ore. — Stonington's Rhys Hammond placed 17th in the semifinals of the 1,500 at the NCAA track and field championships Wednesday at the University of Oregon. Hammond, a junior at Cornell, turned in a time of 3:41.36 and finished 10th in his heat. The top five runners in each of two heats and the next two best times qualified for the finals on Friday night.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO