Yes, I agree they are cute, but these little critters can cause a bunch of trouble for your gardens here in Ocean County, New Jersey. Do you have an explosion of chipmunks at your home? They are cute but they love to eat! They will definitely go after some of the plants in your garden. If you are a home gardener then you know they can be a true garden pest, just like certain bugs. Yes, they are cute but they love to stock up for the winter and your seeds and plants could be on their "to do" list.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO