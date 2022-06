BOZEMAN, Mont. — Voters may need to vote again on additional taxes for recreational and medical marijuana in Gallatin County. “This particular marijuana issue has specific statutes that have its own notice requirements above and beyond the regular election notice requirements, and I did not have it published at the time that it was supposed to be published,” Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder and Election Administrator Eric Semerad said.

