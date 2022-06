Jason Alexander is going to have a difficult time fighting the trespassing charges for attempting to crash his ex-wife Britney Spears' wedding. Spears was prepping to marry Sam Asghari in a ceremony held at her California home on Thursday, June 9, when she got an unexpected visit from her ex. Alexander went live on Instagram after showing up at the singer's wedding, claiming he was on the guest list. The video is grainy, but per TMZ, he was approached by security, whom he told he was invited by Spears. He was able to make it inside Spears' home, where he continued to live stream but was eventually restrained outside by security.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO