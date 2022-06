Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel Episode 1 spoilers. Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ just this week, but it’s already given MCU fans plenty to chew on, given how jam packed it is with Easter Eggs. While the most recent MCU series Moon Knight all but ignored the rest of the Marvel universe to focus on Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) story entirely, Ms. Marvel is relishing its position as a series able to comment on the events of the MCU from almost an outsider’s perspective. This is why fan girl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is our window into all things established about the superheroes in the Marvel world, and why the first episode is an MCU Easter Egg feast for the ages.

