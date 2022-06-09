ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perfect pitch helps Milan escape with win in Regional semifinals

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 3 days ago

YPSILANTI – The perfect call.

The perfect execution.

The perfect pitch.

That’s what it took for Milan’s baseball team to escape a long afternoon and evening at Eastern Michigan University’s Oestrike Field with a 2-1 victory over Jackson Northwest in the Division 2 Regional semifinals Wednesday.

Junior Connor Dessellier threw perhaps the greatest slider of his life in a crucial situation to work out of a jam in the sixth inning.

Milan got off to a great start Tuesday, building a 2-0 lead on clutch hits by Holden Gates and Jaxon Morawski and outstanding pitching from Evan Morelock and Dessellier.

Morelock shut out Jackson Northwest over the first 4 1/3 innings yielding two hits while striking out five with no walks. Dessellier came on to get the last two outs of the fifth on strikeouts with a runner on second base.

Then, a persistent rain that had been falling throughout the game became more than just annoying. Play was halted for well over an hour.

When action resumed, Northwest quickly loaded the bases on two errors and a single.

Northwest’s No. 2 hitter Gage Rice worked the count full.

It was then that Dessellier dropped in the perfect slider for a called third strike that froze Rice.

“I had complete confidence in my catcher (Cody Wikaryasz) and my coaches,” Dessellier said. “That was sweet.”

Milan coach Adam Gilles agreed.

“That’s Connor,” the coach said. “He has great offspeed stuff. We trust him to throw it anytime.”

Gilles didn’t take credit for making that call.

“I gave Kyle Schrader pitch calling last season,” he said. “He knows what to call.”

Of course, it’s easier to a praise pitch calling when the pitch works perfectly.

“If it had been ball four, we would have had words,” Gilles said with a sly grin. “He would have gotten the glare.”

After the key strikeout, Northwest plated its lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly, then Dessellier got out of the inning with another strikeout.

There was talk during the rain delay about taking Dessellier out of the game. He got two out to end the fifth then sat for a long time in a cold, wet dugout.

He sat with a jacket and massager and tried to stay loose.

“Coach said, ‘You have to let me know if you are 100 percent,’” Dessellier said. “He knew I wanted to finish this game.”

The two errors right after play resumed made it tough on the righthander.

“I had to keep my composure,” he said. “We couldn’t lose this game.”

Northwest got a one-out single in the seventh inning, but Dessellier got the last two outs to close out the win.

“It was awesome,” Dessellier said.

Milan finished the regular season at 14-14, but has pulled out a trio of tough wins in the state tournament.

“Our league (Huron League) is tough,” Dessellier said. “We had some super-hard games. … We kind of had a chip on our shoulders.”

“We were 4-9 against state-ranked teams,” Gilles added. “We played a lot of tight games. We are used to this. I told the guys (at the start of the state tournament), we’re 14-14, but we’re not a .500 team.”

Designated hitter Holden Gates was the key hitter for Milan Wednesday.

He had a hit in the third inning to spark a rally capped by an RBI single by Jaxon Morawski. Then he singled home Dessellier with Milan’s second run in the fourth.

“Holden leads the team RBI with runners in scoring position and two-out RBI,” Gilles said. “And he’s second in walks. He has a great eye.”

Gates said he was just trying to help the team.

“I just try to make contact,” he said. “I trust God.”

And he trusts his teammates.

“This is a good group of guys,” he said. “Like coach said, we’re just coming together. It’s bringing out our fullest.”

Gates and Ryder Knox had two hits each for the Big Reds, who advance to take on Huron League rival Grosse Ile in the Regional finals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Livonia Franklin.

“This has been really fun,” Gilles said. “We only have four seniors.”

“If we beat Grosse Ile, we have a legit shot,” Dessellier added.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Perfect pitch helps Milan escape with win in Regional semifinals

