The White Sox washed away the stink of their disappointing series loss to the Dodgers on Thursday, by scratching out a win in their series opener against the Rangers. Each team opted to deploy their bullpens from start to finish, yet it was still a low scoring affair for most of the night. There was even the return of a little Small Ball to the South Side as the Sox started the weekend series on the right foot with an 8-3 victory.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO