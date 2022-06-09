ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Brazoria Co. Deputy terminated after being charged with public intoxication while assisting in Uvalde

By FOX 26 Digital
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - New details have been released regarding a Brazoria County Deputy that was charged with public intoxication while assisting in Uvalde following the tragic shooting last month. In a statement from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, an internal investigation revealed Deputy...

