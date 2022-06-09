Hotels, emergency services prep for increase in vacationers amid 100+ degree temperatures

This desert heat is only going to get worse and can be very dangerous, especially as thousands of people roll into the desert for the weekends.

With Weekend 1 of Splash House kicking off in just a couple of days, hotels say they’re already prepping for full capacity.

“Every year, we go through the same summer seasons," said Atab Dada Vice President of the Hilton Palm Springs.

Dada said the summer rush is expected every year. Many of the vacationers aren’t used to or prepared for the triple digit temperatures.

But Dada says his staff is trained to keep an eye out for anyone struggling in the heat, especially if they’re drinking alcohol.

“Naturally, folks want to drink more, but the employees are trained to seek assistance with the managers and assistant managers and we handle it very diplomatically,” Dada explained.

He told News Channel 3 there’s always emergency services available during big events like Splash House. “Will all have you know, ambulances, staff, everybody, right? Are the hotels, including lifeguards, so so there is no waste of time if there are any symptoms of anybody having consumed excess alcohol.”

The Palm Springs Fire Department is also very familiar with getting an increase in calls. During festivals in the hear, they're typically on stand-by.

“We easily run 100 calls, you know just that weekend alone. So, it’s an increase. We always see an increase, it’s just how much it is," said Palm Springs Fire Department Captain Nathan Gunkel.

Gunkel said most of the calls are because people aren’t drinking enough water, after being in the sun all day.

“Here’s the thing, the hydration the heat related emergencies, number 1 call guaranteed this weekend. But when you add alcohol to it, they’re getting dehydrated,” Gunkel said.

But he says his crews are prepared for the situations.

“It’s gonna be 115 degrees its already saying so anytime it’s going to be 115 degrees, we’re prepping, but for Splash House coming on we’re gonna get a little more prepared.”

Splash House kicks off with After Hours on Friday night and runs through the weekend.

If you are planning to be outside, the CDC recommends finding shade when possible and staying hydrated.

The post Hotels, emergency services prep for increase in vacationers amid 100+ degree temperatures appeared first on KESQ .