NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One of country music’s all-time most lauded musicians, Charlie McCoy, and one of the genre’s all-time most successful songwriters, Don Schlitz, were each invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight. Both artists are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and each will be officially inducted into the Opry later this summer. The invitations came from fellow Hall of Famer and 27-year Opry member Vince Gill. Tonight’s invitations are the first time the Opry has invited two entertainers to each become Opry members in a single evening since it has become customary to make the surprise invitations in public.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO