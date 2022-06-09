To the editor: Seat teachers at decision making table

On behalf of the members of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, I want to address two issues in education that should be connected but are not. A few weeks ago, media outlets were interviewing me about the teacher shortage. Then, the Texas shooting occurred (We must resolve to end bloodshed at schools, The Blade editorial, May 6). Our legislature’s answer to this carnage … arm the teachers! No wonder people don’t want to teach.

Moreover, the teacher shortage is a myth. We have a lot of people who want to be teachers, but they are leaving the profession or taking a different route in college. The real issue is a “support shortage.” Teachers are not provided the support they need to be respected as professionals and to be safe in their classrooms. Therefore, they are walking away from the teaching profession or never even considering it.

Submit a letter to the editor

The recent bill about arming teachers is outrageous and dangerous. It’s not a matter of whether I do or do not support teachers having guns in classrooms. I don’t. The real issue is that we shouldn’t even be considering this as an option! Arming teachers is just one more perilous burden a classroom teacher will be forced to endure.

To create a supportive environment that encourages people to become teachers, the legislature should start by allowing districts to enforce consequences without state sanctions/​public ridicule. They need to fund student success centers that help kids and families heal and grow. They need to allow municipalities to do gun sweeps that carry the same penalties as those imposed by federal law (Toledo to host fifth gun violence prevention weekend, The Blade, May 25). Furthermore, teachers need to be at the table when these issues are decided.

Teachers are frustrated by the lack of legislative support. This past school year included assaults on teachers as well as students. It’s time for lawmakers to stop trying to band-aid the issues and instead create some laws that actually help our school district and community thrive. Arming teachers is definitely not the “magic bullet” many of our state legislators are peddling.

KEVIN DALTON

South Toledo

The author is the president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers.

Compromise hard

I am fed up with all the misinformation on guns. The media lives on sound bites. They constantly sell the concept guns are evil, guns are the cause of crime. They imply; if guns were removed from private citizens crime would go away.

There are more guns in the hands of private citizens in the United States than there are people. A 2017 Pew Research study states 30 percent of adults own a gun with another 36 percent that could see themselves owning a gun in the future, leaving only 33 percent that could never see themselves owning a gun.

If guns were the real problem, we should be experiencing much more gun violence. However, almost all of your gun-owning neighbors are good, law-abiding citizen.

When we look at the horrific “gun violence” crimes that fill the news we see two factors, mental illness and gang activity as the root causes. Why are we not employing our resources there?

Gun owners are reluctant to give up any rights even if it has little or no effect on their gun uses. They believe that the anti-gun people want to take every action to make it more expensive, to make things illegal, to regulate, to tax, so that people find it so difficult that they will not own guns.

They believe that every wedge driven in gun rights is another step toward prohibition. They believe that is the pattern recently experienced — water down the 2nd Amendment to the point it is meaningless.

These actions weigh on the law-abider while the criminal just ignores them.

For those reasons anti-gunners cannot be trusted and compromise is very hard to come by.

CHARLES SHANFELT

Findlay