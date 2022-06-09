Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 116-100 Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics came out swinging to take an early lead in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Wednesday. Despite the Warriors’ patented third-quarter avalanche of offense, Boston used that fast start to take a 2-1 series lead with a 116-100 victory.

The Celtics controlled the contest, save that late surge in the third that saw Golden State take the lead for a few possessions. Boston finds itself up a game in the series with the next game on their home court.

Let’s take a look at what NBA and Celtics Twitter had to say about Boston’s big win.

Fourth quarter