WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Linemen from across the West will gather in West Valley City over the weekend to show off their skills. Nearly 200 participants will be putting their abilities on display at the Utah Lineman's Rodeo, where crews who work with powerlines compete in events such as replacing damaged hardware and changing out parts -- all at the top of a power pole.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO